K-Drama Yumi’s Cells Episode 9: October 15 Release and Plot Speculations

By Lokesh Bhardwaj
gizmostory.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cell-based psychological romance inspired by a webtoon, Yumi’s Cells is the latest K-Drama being aired on television. It stars Ahn Bo-Hyun, Kim Go-Eun, Park Ji-Hyun, Lee Yu-bi, and Park Jin-young and has been a directorial venture of Lee Sang-Yeob. The creation has been by Song Jae-Jeong, and the story is of a girl through the perspective of her cells in the brain.

gizmostory.com

epicstream.com

Yumi's Cells Episode 8 Release Date and Time, Preview: Kim Go Eun's Love Cell Discovers Ahn Bo Hyun's Secret? Yumi's Ex-Boyfriend Triggers A Painful Memory

KDrama & KPop Writer Bea is a Journalism graduate with a strong love for Kpop and Kdrama. Yumi's Cells is a cell-based psychological romance drama based on a hit webtoon about an ordinary office worker named Yumi. The series tells the perspective of the protagonist's brain cells that control her thoughts, feelings, and movements. For the first time in the history of Korean dramas, Yumi’s Cells will be produced using a new format that combines live-action and 3D animation, piquing interest from viewers all around the world.
TV & VIDEOS
koalasplayground.com

Romance Blossoms Organically in Yumi’s Cells Episodes 5-6 with Equal Amounts of Awkward Sweetness and Genuine Chemistry

Writing about Yumu’s Cells is hard because it doesn’t lend itself to any singular bucket of good, bad, weird, etc. Six episodes in it’s a layer cake, a beautifully constructed one with plenty of surprises but it’s not the full meal we may want for a balanced diet. Episodes 5-6 continue to move the Yumi-Woong romance light speed ahead, with the usual second female lead passive-aggressive intrusion and the classic poop moment K-dramas can’t help but insert (pun intended). The cells continue to be as entertaining as the central leads’ romance and each new cell arrival brings comedic fodder aplenty, though I’m sad travel cell died young. Kim Go Eun‘s chemistry with Ahn Bo Hyun is on fire, it’s the best I’ve ever seem from her since with Seo Kang Joon in Cheese in the Trap, and one of my biggest issues with her last two dramas was lack of opposite sex chemistry with her male leads and that’s not a problem here. The ending to episode 6 points to the leads and us viewers needing to take a cold shower. Okay, maybe for us but for them with manner cell and cranky cell out of the way they can just have as much fun before needing the glass shower later. I continue to enjoy this drama but can’t help with knowing that it’s really about Yumi’s love journey with multiple male leads and that puts a hamper on my innate desire to ship Yumi-Woong for a happily ever after.
TV SERIES
Soompi

GOT7’s Jinyoung Makes His 1st Appearance As Potential New Love Interest For Kim Go Eun In “Yumi’s Cells”

TvN’s “Yumi’s Cells” has shared a sneak peek of GOT7’s Jinyoung’s first appearance in the drama!. Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “Yumi’s Cells” tells the story of an ordinary office worker named Yumi—from the point of view of the many brain cells in her head controlling her every thought, feeling, and action. Kim Go Eun plays the titular role of Yumi, an ordinary woman who struggles with expressing her feelings, while Ahn Bo Hyun stars as the straightforwardly honest game developer Goo Woong.
TV SERIES
allkpop.com

GOT7's Jinyoung appears before Kim Go Eun on the next episode of 'Yumi's Cells'

Another handsome man has appeared before Kim Go Eun on the TVING drama 'Yumi's Cells'. On October 9 KST, still cuts from the upcoming episode of the TVING original series 'Yumi's Cells' were released. The photos showed Yumi (played by Kim Go Eun) and Bobby (played by Jinyoung) encountering each other as if by coincidence. In the previous episode, Yumi expressed frustration while trying to prove to her friends that Gu Woong (played by Ahn Bo Hyun) really existed. However, after hearing news of her ex-boyfriend's marriage, her emotion cells spiked up and Yumi began spreading lies that she would also be marrying soon. Of all times, Gu Woong happened to arrive right at the moment Yumi was spreading the lies. Despite realizing what was going on, Gu Woong made viewers' hearts flutter when he went along with Yumi's lie in consideration of her image.
TV SERIES
Soompi

Kim Go Eun And Ahn Bo Hyun’s Relationship Is In Danger Of Falling Apart On “Yumi’s Cells”

The tension between Kim Go Eun and Park Ji Hyun will reach a breaking point on the next episode of tvN’s “Yumi’s Cells”!. Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “Yumi’s Cells” tells the story of an ordinary office worker named Yumi—from the point of view of the many brain cells in her head controlling her every thought, feeling, and action. Kim Go Eun plays the titular role of Yumi, an ordinary woman who struggles with expressing her feelings, while Ahn Bo Hyun stars as the straightforwardly honest game developer Goo Woong.
TV & VIDEOS
koalasplayground.com

Jinyoung Arrives in Episode 8 of Yumi’s Cells as the New Love Interest to Shake Things Up Between Kim Go Eun and Ahn Bo Hyun

We’re past the midway point of tvN drama Yumi’s Cells, which is slated for a 14-episode run. It’s supposed to also have a second season but for now I’m just enjoying the drama as is without worrying too much about the future. The relationship of Yumi and Woong has progressed at light speed for K-drama time line but the story, chemistry, and acting packed a lot in so everything feels organic. With that said, a new love interest arrives on the scene on this Saturday’s episode 8 in the form of Jinyoung, who is on a work spree after just finishing up meting justice in The Devil Judge. Jinyoung plays the character of Babi (Bobby) who works at the same company as Yumi, much like her first crush on same company colleague Minho. I’m slowly opening up to Yumi having multiple love interests and am curious to see what the relationship that comes will be like compared to hers with Woong.
TV SERIES
Soompi

GOT7’s Jinyoung Unexpectedly Changes Kim Go Eun’s Life In “Yumi’s Cells”

TvN’s “Yumi’s Cells” has shared an intriguing sneak peek of its upcoming episode!. Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “Yumi’s Cells” tells the story of an ordinary office worker named Yumi—from the point of view of the many brain cells in her head controlling her every thought, feeling, and action. Kim Go Eun plays the titular role of Yumi, an ordinary woman who struggles with expressing her feelings, while Ahn Bo Hyun stars as the straightforwardly honest game developer Goo Woong.
TV & VIDEOS
Soompi

Watch: Kim Go Eun And Ahn Bo Hyun Come Up With Ideas For Kiss Scene From Trip To The Beach In “Yumi’s Cells”

TvN’s “Yumi’s Cells” revealed not one, but two behind-the-scenes videos for episodes 5 and 6!. The first video starts with Kim Go Eun and Ahn Bo Hyun sitting at a fancy restaurant to film the scene where Goo Woong (Ahn Bo Hyun) gives Yumi (Kim Go Eun) a touching gift. Kim Go Eun tells the director that she wants to eat, and they order a steak for her to eat during the scene.
WORLD
epicstream.com

Yumi's Cells Episode 9 Release Date and Time, Preview: Will Kim Go Eun's Yumi And Ahn Bo Hyun's Goo Woong End Their Relationship? GOT7 Jinyoung Continues To Show Mixed Signals

KDrama & KPop Writer Bea is a Journalism graduate with a strong love for Kpop and Kdrama. Yumi's Cells has now released up to 8 episodes and is still continuing to captivate lots of viewers domestically and internationally. The imminent series is a cell-based psychological romance drama based on a hit webtoon about an ordinary office worker named Yumi. The Kdrama tells the perspective of the protagonist's brain cells that control her thoughts, feelings, and movements.
TV SERIES
Soompi

Lee Yoo Bi On Which “Yumi’s Cells” Co-Star She’s Closest To, Her “The Penthouse 3” Cameo, And More

Lee Yoo Bi recently talked with @star1 magazine about her current role in “Yumi’s Cells,” making a cameo in “The Penthouse 3,” and more!. tvN’s “Yumi’s Cells” is a drama based on a hit webtoon about an ordinary office worker named Yumi (played by Kim Go Eun), told from the perspective of the brain cells in her head controlling her thoughts, feelings, and actions. Lee Yoo Bi plays Ruby, a flirtatious and whimsical yet lovable and affectionate co-worker of Yumi.
MOVIES
koalasplayground.com

Yumi’s Cells Challenges Yumi to New Behaviors and Revives Old Dreams in Episodes 9-10 as the Relationship with Woong Balances Between Sweet and Precarious

When I watch Yumi’s Cells I enjoy nearly all of it, but when there are no new episodes I’m not anxiously waiting. I guess it mirrors Yumi’s overall mentality, she puts her all into her life (work, love) but with the things not there she’s not fretting about it. Episodes 9-10 were this past weekend and it wasn’t the relationship imploding bomb with Woong I feared it might be. The two got stronger after dispatching passive-aggressive Sae Yi and Yumi actually flexed new romance muscles in what is best described as a Kim Go Eun acting performance perfection as she attempted to learn various forms of aegyo. I cringed, laughed, and was so impressed with Kim Go Eun, this role absolutely puts her back on my good list after two acting/chemistry misfires with Goblin and The King: Eternal Monarch. These two episodes cement that the story is about Yumi, her thoughts, feelings, dreams, insecurities, and convictions. The men are there to complement but the romance no longer feels like it’s an end goal (for me as the viewer), and I still like Woong when he’s being caring and considerate and new dude Babi for being so thoughtfully supportive and encouraging to Yumi (even if he has ulterior romantic motives). I loved seeing the new cells – writer cell, endorphin cell, etc. – and learning that cells grow big when that motivation becomes important to Yumi at a given time. There’s only 4 more episodes until the end and the drama was slated to have a second season and I hope it does despite the mid 2% ratings.
TV SERIES
Soompi

Watch: Kim Go Eun, Ahn Bo Hyun, GOT7’s Jinyoung, SHINee’s Minho, And Lee Yoo Bi Playfully Bicker On Set Of “Yumi’s Cells”

“Yumi’s Cells” has given viewers a close look behind the scenes of Episodes 9 and 10!. In these episodes, Yumi’s newest “writer cell” is introduced. This leaves Kim Go Eun’s character deep in thought, but the copy machine she’s waiting on finishes its task super quickly. After awkwardly standing there, she later asks the director, “The copy machine finishes right away, but should I just keep standing here?” He reassures her, “You can’t see [the copy machine on screen] then.”
WORLD
Soompi

“Yumi’s Cells” Achieves Its Highest Ratings Yet As “One The Woman” And “The Veil” Both Rise

TvN’s “Yumi’s Cells” has set a new personal ratings record!. On October 15, the romantic comedy starring Kim Go Eun reached its highest viewership ratings yet. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of “Yumi’s Cells” scored an average nationwide rating of 2.7 percent and a peak of 3.2 percent, marking a new all-time high for the drama.
TV & VIDEOS
