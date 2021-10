After getting off to its first 6-0 start since 1950, Kentucky finally fell from the ranks of the unbeaten in Saturday's 30-13 loss at top-ranked Georgia. Following its first loss Saturday, in which UK scored as many touchdowns (2) against the UGA defense as the Bulldogs had surrendered over its first six games combined, the Wildcats (6-1, 4-1 SEC), who were ranked No. 11 in both polls, fell to No. 14 in the Coaches Poll and and No. 15 in the Associated Press Top 25.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO