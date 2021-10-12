CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Vogel, Chavon Rodgers The Voice 2021 Battles “Sugar, We’re Goin Down” Fall Out Boy, Season 21

By Jessie Mendoza
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Vogel performs “Sugar, We’re Goin Down” by Fall Out Boy, The Voice 2021 Season 21 Battles. Startattle.com – The Voice. Song: “Sugar, We’re Goin Down” by Fall Out Boy. Battle Winner: David Vogel. Lost the Battle: Chavon Rodgers (Eliminated) David Vogel, Chavon Rodgers The Voice 2021 Battles “Sugar, We’re...

