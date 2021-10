In Newport, Rhode Island, it is 1894, at the height of the gilded age, and social secretary Clara Rutherford (Michelina Pollini) is interviewing prospective clients. She is ambushed by Elijah Boyd (Riley Mulvihill), a bachelor with an unorthodox proposition. Elijah, who goes by Eli, is a self-made man with an abundance of new money and he is determined to become a member of the illustrious “Four Hundred” — the crème de la crème of Newport aristocracy. The problem is that he is anything but refined and not only does he know practically nothing of the customs and courtesies of the super-rich; those he does know he seems determined to flout. He will pay Clara any sum to become his social secretary. So begins a classic story reminiscent of a gender-swapped My Fair Lady.

