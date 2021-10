Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC, ETH share spotlight while XRP struggles. ​​​​​​Bitcoin price is continuing its ascent and will face the $62,944 resistance barrier next. Ethereum price has moved on from consolidating under one hurdle to another at $3,938. Ripple price flash crashes close to $1.01 support floor but recovers quickly, eyeing retest of $1.27. Bitcoin price is not looking back as it breached the $60,000 psychological level. Ethereum mirrors the big crypto’s moves, but Ripple seems to be more volatile than the top two cryptocurrencies.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO