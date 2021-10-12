CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Howden’s DUAL Acquires Align Financial; Sweeney, Johnson to Lead; O’Connor Exits

Insurance Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon-based DUAL, the underwriting arm of Howden Group Holdings, reports it has completed the acquisition of Align Financial Holdings that was announced in August. San Diego-based Align is a specialist general agency and underwriting management group, underwriting more than $680 million of gross written premium on an annualized basis through its commercial casualty, commercial property catastrophe, personal property, and surety businesses. Align operates four agency businesses: Align General Insurance Agency, Catalytic Risk Managers & Insurance Agency, Deposit Choice, and NALICO General Agency.

www.insurancejournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Insurance Journal

Hamilton to Cease Writing Property Treaty Reinsurance Through Its Lloyd’s Syndicate

Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd. announced its decision to cease writing property treaty reinsurance through Syndicate 4000 in London. “We regularly review our book to ensure that we continue to drive underwriting profitability in line with Hamilton’s strategy of building a global, diversified specialty insurance and reinsurance company,” said Adrian Daws, CEO, Hamilton Managing Agency Ltd. “This decision allows us to reduce volatility in our Lloyd’s business and focus on writing specialty niche products.”
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Hexo names beverage executive Scott Cooper as CEO

Hexo Corp on Wednesday named beverage executive Scott Cooper its new president and CEO, two days after announcing the departure of founder and ex-CEO Sebastien St-Louis. Cooper currently works as CEO of Truss Beverage Co., a joint venture between Molson-Coors Canada and Hexo. Hexo Chairman Michael Munzar said Cooper's two decades of experience in consumer-packaged goods and his "success in launching and growing Truss' innovative portfolio to be the Canadian market leader in cannabis beverages, and experience working in the United States position him well to defend Hexo's position as a market leader in Canada," according to a statement. For an interim period not to exceed six months, Cooper will continue simultaneously in his current role as CEO of Truss Beverages to ensure a smooth transition for the business, the company said. Shares of Hexo are down 47.3% this year, compared to a rise of 1% by the Cannabis ETF .
BUSINESS
Insurance Journal

Davies Acquires Insurance Risk Services, an Inspection Firm

Davies, a professional services and technology company serving the insurance market, announced it has agreed to purchase Insurance Risk Services, a Florida-based firm that provides inspections for underwriting. Insurance Risk Services, or IRS, is based in Lake Mary, Florida. It specializes in residential and some commercial inspections, telephone audits and...
LAKE MARY, FL
Insurance Journal

People Moves: D&O MGA Tegron Names Tokio Marine’s Shergill Sr U/W; AXIS Financial Institutions Hires 3 for London Team; Aon Re’s Russell Is Casualty Treaty U/W at Atrium

D&O Insurer Tegron Names Tokio Marine’s Shergill as Senior U/W. Tegron Specialty, the Beat Capital backed D&O underwriting specialist, announced the appointment of Kiran Shergill as senior underwriter. Shergill will report to Ray Pallett, CUO, and assumes her role with immediate effect. Having amassed considerable experience in the international D&O...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Company#Insurance Brokers#Casualty Insurance#Insurance Underwriting#Howden Group Holdings#Align Financial Holdings#Deposit Choice#Nalico General Agency#Gwp#Dual Group#Dual North America#Belgian#Sarton Associ S
martechseries.com

IBM Acquires Leading Adobe Workfront Consultancy

Enhances business transformation expertise to automate marketing workflows with AI. IBM announced plans to acquire the Adobe Workfront consulting unit and assets from Rego Consulting Corporation to further its hybrid cloud and AI strategy. Building on IBM’s strategic partnership with Adobe, the consultancy specializes in work management software consulting for enterprise clients.
SOFTWARE
Insurance Journal

People Moves: Sayata, Willis Towers Name New SE Directors

The insurtech Sayata, which provides software for the quote-bind-issue process for brokers and carriers, announced Lisa Sanders will serve as business development manager for the company’s Southeastern U.S. territory. Sanders, based in Atlanta, was previously a senior vice president at Aon. Willis Towers Watson, a global advisory and broking company,...
BUSINESS
Insurance Journal

People Moves: Guaranteed Names Jeff Wingate as EVP; Alera Hires Seabold

Guaranteed Rate Insurance, an independent brokerage that offers personal, commercial, life and specialty insurance, announces it has hired Jeff Wingate as its new Executive Vice President to drive growth and diversify its product offerings. As EVP and Head of Guaranteed , Wingate, an industry veteran with more than 30 years...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
Insurance Journal

RIMS CEO Roth to Retire in 2022

After a 36-year career advancing the risk management profession, RIMS CEO Mary Roth has announced she plans to retire following the RIMS 2022 Annual Conference & Exhibition that is scheduled for next April. She has been chief executive officer of the risk management organization for 17 years. The exact date...
BUSINESS
Insurance Journal

People Moves: Aon Names WTW’s Forsgård as CEO, Nordic Region; Marshmallow Hires Gillard as Chief People Officer; Sedgwick Appoints Norman for Biz Development

This edition of International People Moves details appointments at broker Aon, insurtech Marshmallow, and loss adjuster Sedgwick. A summary of these new hires follows here. Aon Appoints WTW’s Forsgård as CEO for Nordic Region. Insurance broker Aon plc announced the appointment of Johan Forsgård as chief executive officer for Aon’s...
BUSINESS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Capital One Financial to acquire Edina health care investment bank

The Edina health care investment banking firm TripleTree will become part of Capital One under a deal announced Friday. Founded in 1997, the boutique firm has completed more than 200 investment deals, including mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and strategic advisory deals. TripleTree's head of investment banking, Justin Roth, will continue...
EDINA, MN
baybusinessnews.com

Level Four Acquires Harbor Financial Services

Harbor Financial Services, which has been in Mobile for more than 16 years, has been acquired by Level Four Group, LLC, a division of Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC (CRI), the companies announced. Level Four Group is a holding company for Level Four Financial, LLC, a registered broker dealer that offers financial services including wealth management and institutional services, including financial and estate planning, asset management, retirement plan services, insurance, institutional trading and business consulting. Marc Whitehead, who served as Harbor president, CEO and co-owner, is now a partner in Level Four Group and CRI and serves as chief financial officer of Level Four Group and president of Level Four Financial, which continues to operate at 11 Water Street in Mobile.
MOBILE, AL
propertyindustryeye.com

epropservices acquires digital lead generator

Epropservices has completed the acquisition of Property Technology Ltd, most commonly known as LeadPro, a marketing platform used by estate agents. This latest acquisition should enable more estate agencies to access the digital marketing and lead generation technology. Backed by Toscafund, epropservices acquired both Starberry and The Property Jungle this...
BUSINESS
Insurance Journal

Broker Aston Lark Announces 40th Acquisition Since 2018 Launch

Aston Lark, the Goldman Sachs-backed broker, announced the acquisition of Absolute Products Ltd., its 40th deal since its formation in 2018 and its 24th in 2021 alone. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Established in 2002, insurance broker Absolute Products provides a bespoke service to private clients as...
BUSINESS
ZDNet

Stripe to acquire financial operations platform Recko

Stripe on Wednesday announced its plans to acquire Recko, a financial operations platform based in Bangalore, India. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. Recko's payments reconciliation software will add to the growing list of tools Stripe is providing for internet businesses, continuing Stripe's expansion beyond payments acceptance. Recko...
BUSINESS
Insurance Journal

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Buys New Zealand’s Matt Jensen Insurance Brokers

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., the Rolling Meadows, Ill.-based broker, announced the acquisition of Taupo, New Zealand-based Matt Jensen Insurance Brokers Ltd. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Founded in 2005, Matt Jensen Insurance Brokers provides a comprehensive range of fire and general insurance and life & health insurance...
Insurance Journal

Howden Acquires Norwegian Broker Aneco Forsikringsmegling AS

Howden, the London-based international insurance broker, announced the acquisition of Oslo-based retail broker Aneco Forsikringsmegling AS. Howden said the acquisition affirms its position as one of the leading non-marine insurance brokers in Norway, providing clients with greater choice and a real alternative in the country. Financial details of the transaction...
BUSINESS
Insurance Journal

Beazley Launches First ESG Syndicate at Lloyd’s

Specialist insurer Beazley has received in-principle approval from Lloyd’s to launch Syndicate 4321 from Jan. 1, 2022. Once fully approved, the syndicate will focus exclusively on offering additional capacity to businesses that perform well against environmental, social and governance (ESG) metrics and will be led by Will Roscoe, head of the Market Facilities Division.
BUSINESS
Insurance Journal

People Moves: New Hires at Maryland Insurance Administration, Mosaic, New Dawn Risk

Floyd Named Director of Fiscal Services for Maryland Insurance Administration. Maryland Insurance Commissioner Kathleen A. Birrane named Linwood Floyd as director of fiscal services for the Maryland Insurance Administration (MIA). Floyd comes to the MIA after more than 13 years with the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT), where he was...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy