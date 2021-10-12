Howden’s DUAL Acquires Align Financial; Sweeney, Johnson to Lead; O’Connor Exits
London-based DUAL, the underwriting arm of Howden Group Holdings, reports it has completed the acquisition of Align Financial Holdings that was announced in August. San Diego-based Align is a specialist general agency and underwriting management group, underwriting more than $680 million of gross written premium on an annualized basis through its commercial casualty, commercial property catastrophe, personal property, and surety businesses. Align operates four agency businesses: Align General Insurance Agency, Catalytic Risk Managers & Insurance Agency, Deposit Choice, and NALICO General Agency.www.insurancejournal.com
