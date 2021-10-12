CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Netflix, Hulu in Growing Fight With Cities Over Streaming Money

bloomberglaw.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA legal clash over whether cash-strapped towns can charge Netflix and Hulu local franchise fees, treating them much as they have cable TV companies for decades, is coming to a head as Americans cut the cord in favor of streaming video entertainment. “Every small town knows they have deep pockets,”...

news.bloomberglaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Netflix Is Winning Streaming’s Own ‘Squid Game’

Television fans have been willing to give just about every new streaming-TV service a shot. But “Squid Game” shows how Netflix Inc. has uniquely mastered the art of keeping its subscribers. Netflix surpassed expectations Tuesday when it reported 4.38 million net new members for the third quarter, with a big...
TV SERIES
investmentu.com

Netflix Stock Forecast as Streaming Competition Picks Up

To get a better Netflix stock forecast, we need to take a step back. Understanding the history of the business can help with predicting future moves…. Long before the days of predictive algorithms, Netflix was a simple DVD subscription service. It was founded in 1997. In 2007, it transitioned to streaming movies and TV shows online. In 2013, it pivoted again to start producing its own content. To date, Netflix has produced over 1,500 original titles and welcomed 209 million subscribers. Today, Netflix is part of an elite club of tech stocks, known as FAANG stocks (Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google).
TV SHOWS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Georgia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Arkansas State
magnoliareporter.com

TXKToday.com : Federal judges dismiss suits against Netflix, Hulu

Lawsuits alleging Netflix and Hulu should pay franchise fees in municipalities where it offers services in Texas and Arkansas have been dismissed by federal judges in Texarkana. U.S. District Judge Susan O. Hickey dismissed a suit Thursday filed on behalf of the City of Ashdown in the Texarkana Division of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KTEN.com

How to Save Money on Streaming With a VPN

Originally Posted On: https://www.alwaysvpn.com/insights/how-to-save-money-streaming-with-vpn VPNs are famous for helping you maintain your privacy online, but did you know that VPNs can also help you save money on streaming services? We can teach you how to use a VPN quickly to unblock your favorite shows or movies. Think about it, the cost of subscribing to multiple streaming services can add up quickly. For example, if you decide to subscribe to Netflix, HBOMAX, and Spotify Premium, your monthly streaming costs immediately skyrocket to $40 per month! NordVPN, on the other hand, only costs $3.67/mo, so if you combine your, say, Netflix subscription with Nord, you will not only access a more extensive library of content but cut your monthly streaming costs in half. A Netflix subscription + Nord will only cost you roughly $18 per month.
TECHNOLOGY
Sam H Arnold

Two Incompetent Criminals Caught in Carroll, Iowa

The world is littered with clever cunning criminals. Major heists that took years of planning, murderers that have never been caught. Criminals can either be highly intelligent, lucky or extremely stupid. The Hole in the Ground Gang who thought that burgling a fireworks factor using acetylene torches, were not clever. The resulting fireworks display could be seen for miles around.
CARROLL, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supreme Courts#Legislature#Americans#Netflix Inc#Hulu Llc
The Independent

Five bodies have been found since Gabby Petito vanished and thrust missing people into spotlight

The bodies of at least five missing persons have been found amid the intense focus on Gabby Petito’s homicide and the disappearance of fugitive Brian Laundrie.Mr Laundrie has been missing for five weeks after going on the run from authorities following the death of Ms Petito, who was found in a remote national forest in Wyoming on 19 September.Authorities also suspected Mr Laundrie of involvement in a double homicide in Moab, Utah, but later admitted he had no involvement in the murder case.The discovery of missing Colorado woman Sara Bayard’s body this week was the latest in a series...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
southeastagnet.com

Commissioner Nikki Fried on TS Elsa Secretarial Disaster Designation for Three Florida Counties

(Tallahassee, FL/October 20, 2021) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has informed Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) that it has granted a Secretarial disaster designation in several counties in Georgia and Florida due to losses caused by Tropical Storm Elsa, excessive wind, and excessive rainfall that occurred on July 7, 2021. With this designation, impacted producers in Columbia, Hamilton, and Madison counties are now eligible to apply for USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) emergency loans.
FLORIDA STATE
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Today

At the beginning of 2021, many held out hope that new COVID vaccines would bring a swift end to the pandemic. But as the year nears its end, the U.S. is still battling the coronavirus, as both a rise in the Delta variant and slowing vaccination rates caused cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to rise to substantial levels again over the summer. So in another effort to mitigate the continued spread of COVID, officials, businesses, and states across the country have been introducing vaccination mandates to encourage citizens to complete their vaccine series. Today, a new massive vaccination mandate has hit several states.
LABOR ISSUES
CBS Chicago

Illinois Department Of Employment Security Promised Money Back To Unemployment Recipients After Overpayment Waivers, So Where Are The Refunds?

CHICAGO (CBS) — Their refunds from the State of Illinois are approved, but for nearly a year, some unemployment claimants have been waiting on the money they are owed. It is an issue that CBS 2’s Tara Molina has been tracking nonstop. On Wednesday night, she was asking the state – where’s the refund? Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claimant Bobbie Taylor received a letter that meant everything to her. It read, “You have met the requirements for waiver of your overpayment recovery.” “There’s so much we’ve gone without,” Taylor said. She was out thousands of dollars, and she thought the letter meant she would see...
ILLINOIS STATE
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Blogger Discovers ‘Weird’ Detail on Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest Account

Internet sleuths have come out of the woodwork in the Gabby Petito case. Blogger Shaynah Dodge is one of them. Minnesota blogger Shaynah Dodge has been closely documenting Gabby Petito’s on her blog page with a little over 77,000 followers. Recently, she dissected Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest page and uncovered a few things that she deems as suspicious. However, there’s an account linked to his mother, Roberta Laundrie, and Gabby Petito linked to his.
PETS
WTAJ

World’s biggest triceratops sells for $7.7 million in Paris

PARIS (AP) — The world’s biggest triceratops skeleton, known as “Big John,” was sold for 6.6 million euros ($7.7 million) Thursday at a Paris auction house. The enormous skeleton, estimated to be over 66 million years old, was found in 2014 in South Dakota. The triceratops is known for its three horns on the head. […]
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy