Beckley, WV

Southern West Virginia U.S. Marshals Service makes 44 arrests in long-term warrant op

WVNews
 7 days ago

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia CUFFED (Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division) Fugitive Task Force recently conducted Operation Invictus. The warrant service operation lasted from Sept. 7-24. The Southern District of West Virginia CUFFED Fugitive Task Force made 44 arrests for charges to include: First-degree murder, sexual assault, child abuse, malicious wounding and wanton endangerment. The CUFFED Fugitive Task Force recovered six firearms, numerous weights of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and marijuana, and seized over $24,000.

www.wvnews.com

