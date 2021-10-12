Southern West Virginia U.S. Marshals Service makes 44 arrests in long-term warrant op
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia CUFFED (Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division) Fugitive Task Force recently conducted Operation Invictus. The warrant service operation lasted from Sept. 7-24. The Southern District of West Virginia CUFFED Fugitive Task Force made 44 arrests for charges to include: First-degree murder, sexual assault, child abuse, malicious wounding and wanton endangerment. The CUFFED Fugitive Task Force recovered six firearms, numerous weights of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and marijuana, and seized over $24,000.www.wvnews.com
