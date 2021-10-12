CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burien, WA

Burien’s Hi-Liners seeking donations for upcoming fundraiser Auction

 7 days ago
Burien’s Hi-Liners Musical Theatre are seeking items to auction at their fall fundraiser and need your support to make it a success:

The Hi-Liners Auction is our main fundraising event providing critical support to our organization. This year may be the most important in our history. All of the proceeds generated from our silent auction will directly benefit the Hi-Liners so we can continue to provide quality productions, and performing arts classes, workshops and camps for youths in our communities in the coming year.

  • Gift certificates or gift cards: retail, restaurant, salon, museum
  • Themed basket items
  • Autographed sports memorabilia
  • Professional services
  • Unique handmade crafts
  • Package experiences for kids, date night, weekend getaway
  • Dessert-a-month for a year
  • Lessons: music, art, language
  • Monetary donations

Donation deadline: Oct. 23, 2021.

  • Visit hi-liners.org/auction and complete a procurement form for the items you wish to donate.
  • Email [email protected] to arrange for drop-off or pick-up of the items you wish to donate.

Hi-Liners Musical Theatre is a nonprofit organization and all donations are tax deductible. Thank you for your support!

