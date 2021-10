Are you interested in learning The Good Doctor season 5 episode 4 return date now at ABC? Rest assured, we’re here to help!. So where can we begin here? Let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: There is no new installment set to arrive next week. What gives with that? ABC is airing a special entitled Real Queens of Hip-Hop: The Women Who Changed the Game. Because of this, the Freddie Highmore series will be temporarily displaced until Monday, October 25. That should give the post-production team a little more time in order to perfect some of the stories coming up. The Good Doctor did kick off filming this summer a little later than some other shows; because of that, we could envision the production being a little bit more under the gun.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO