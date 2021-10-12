Rams Might Turn to Practice Squad Following Injury to Secondary

The Rams were hit with a blow to their secondary as coach Sean McVay said Monday that cornerback Darious Williams could land on short-term injured reserve following an ankle sprain suffered in Week 5.

That would leave the Rams with just three other cornerbacks on the 53-man roster, prompting the addition of another player to fill the void for the time being.

McVay stated Monday there's a chance they turn to the practice squad in wake of Williams' expected absence.

“It is a possibility," McVay said. "Some of the flexibility that you have with being able to flex guys up and then deciding after those two times you've done that, whether they deserve to be on the active roster, it gives you a little bit more patience with how you can make some of those moves a little bit later on in the week if you haven't flexed guys up yet. That's a positive for us and something that we'll definitely entertain as we really put our game plan together today, and then tomorrow, and then getting it started with our players on Wednesday.”

Nothing appears to be set in how the Rams will approach things at cornerback moving forward, but McVay did indicate that using a committee of players was perhaps a possibility.

Currently, the Rams possess five players on their practice squad: Tyler Hall, Dont’e Deayon, Antoine Brooks Jr., Kareem Orr and J.R. Reed. Hall has already seen limited time this season, getting the call up from the practice squad where he saw action in two games – both of which were entirely on special teams.

McVay did not reveal who would be called up if the team decides to go that route, but Hall is presumably the most likely of all candidates given his recent promotion from the practice squad in weeks prior.

