The lawyer for Brian Laundrie’s parents says articles belonging to the missing fugitive have been located in a Florida reserve near his home on Wednesday morning.The discovery was made in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, where the FBI have been searching for Mr Laundrie for the past five weeks.Follow all the latest on the Brian Laundrie search here.In a statement, family lawyer Steve Bertolino said: “Chris and Roberta Laundrie went to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park this morning to search for Brian. “The FBI and (North Port Police Department) were informed last night of Brian’s parents’ intentions and...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 22 HOURS AGO