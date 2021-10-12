CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Most adults shouldn't take aspirin to prevent heart attacks and strokes, experts say

By Luke Gentile
 7 days ago

A dults between ages 40 and 59 should take low dosages of aspirin only when a physician concludes they are at significant risk of cardiovascular disease, according to the United States Preventive Services Task Force's draft proposal .

Aspirin is an anticoagulant, meaning it helps inhibit blood clots, the typical catalyst for heart attacks and strokes, the panel of experts said in its draft released Tuesday.

"Daily aspirin use may help prevent heart attacks and strokes in some people, but it can also cause potentially serious harms, such as internal bleeding," Dr. John Wong said.

It had previously been believed that taking aspirin daily would reduce the risk of blood clots and lower the risk of heart disease and stroke, but such a habit can also increase the risk of internal bleeding, the panel added.

No one older than 60 should take aspirin to mitigate heart attacks or strokes, the proposal said.

"The latest evidence is clear: Starting a daily aspirin regimen in people who are 60 or older to prevent a first heart attack or stroke is not recommended," Dr. Chien-Wen Tseng said. "However, this task force recommendation is not for people already taking aspirin for a previous heart attack or stroke. They should continue to do so unless told otherwise by their clinician ."

The draft is open for public input and can be submitted for review until Nov. 8.

