Big Picture: 5 Storylines for Cowboys & Patriots
Dallas has overcome some early season adversity, jumping out to an early lead in the division and their best start since 2016. Sunday brings a new challenge as the Cowboys (4-1) look to erase some history with a trip to face the New England Patriots (2-3). The Patriots are being led through a transition period under legendary head coach Bill Belichick while the Cowboys are in search of their first win in New England since 1987. Here are five storylines for each team heading into Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.www.dallascowboys.com
Comments / 0