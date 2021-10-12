Otter Tail County commissioners spar over COVID

Dissension over COVID-19, the COVID vaccine and treatments broke out at the Otter Tail County Commission meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 12. Commissioner Betty Murphy joined the meeting virtually, and though she didn't explicitly say she has COVID, she did say she has ordered ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine for her family, both medicines discredited by mainstream healthcare as treatment for COVID. She also says she is following advice from Dr. Peter McCullough, a Houston cardiologist who was fired from Baylor University Medical Center in February for spreading COVID disinformation.