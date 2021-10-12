CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lining Up Jackson launched to keep residents informed on lead line replacements

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the next 35 years, more than 11,000 lead water service lines will be removed and replaced in the City of Jackson. With such a massive undertaking on the horizon, the City has launched Lining Up Jackson to keep residents in the loop. By visiting cityofjackson.org/liningupjackson, residents can learn

