Carbon court news
The Carbon County Register of Wills & Clerk of Orphans’ Court, Jean A. Papay, has announced the following for the end of the month of September, 2021. Total files opened in the Register of Wills & Clerk of Orphans’ Court: testamentary/administration, 18; incapacitations/guardianship, 0; terminations of parental rights, 0; adoptions, 1; revenue, 23; affidavit of death, 1; small estate affidavit, 3; miscellaneous, 3. Total files opened, 46. Total marriage licenses issued, 54. Genealogy research numerous.www.tnonline.com
