Trump Wants Virginia Governor's Race to Be 'Launching Pad' for 2024, Terry McAuliffe Says

By Meghan Roos
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
"If I were not to win this, this would be, as I say, the comeback of Donald Trump," the Virginia Democrat said Tuesday.

WashingtonExaminer

Terry McAuliffe says if he loses, Trump's 'comeback' could be imminent

The Virginia gubernatorial race could lead to former President Donald Trump's return if the Democratic contender loses — that's according to Terry McAuliffe himself. Polling favors McAuliffe 49% to 45% for Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin , a recent poll among 802 likely voters found . During a recent MSNBC interview, host Joe Scarborough noted McAuliffe's campaign strategy, that is to one day say he's winning and then opine on falling numbers the next day.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Democratic voters have another chance to deal a big blow to Trumpism. Will they?

The Virginia gubernatorial contest is turning in part on the GOP’s continued enthrallment to the obsessions of Donald Trump and his movement. As we’ve noted, Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe has attacked GOP foe Glenn Youngkin for opposing public health requirements on covid-19 and for humoring Trump’s election lies, positions Youngkin hopes will keep Trump voters engaged.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

