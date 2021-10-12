CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faegre Drinker Lures Former SEC Counsel to DC Investment Management Practice

By Bruce Love
Law.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFaegre Drinker has added an experienced SEC lawyer to its investment management practice group in Washington. Olawalé Oriola has spent the past eight years at the SEC and investment industry self-regulator FINRA. Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath has added an experienced Securities and Exchange Commission lawyer to its investment management...

