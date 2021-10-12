CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SABATON To Launch 'A Battle Through History' Board Game

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwedish metallers SABATON have teamed up with the Italian game company Scribabs to create the "A Battle Through History: An Adventure With Sabaton" board game, due out on December 13. In "A Battle Through History", each player dresses the part of a time-traveling storyteller (a "Sabaton"), whose journey through historical...

