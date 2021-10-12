SABATON To Launch 'A Battle Through History' Board Game

The legendary Floridian death metal band MASSACRE has returned from the beyond. The seminal act's roster, past and present, has included musicians from bands such as KREATOR, DEATH, OBITUARY, NASTY SAVAGE, SIX FEET UNDER, DOWN BY LAW and more. Remarkably, the sheer number of musicians involved has exceeded a couple dozen. In recent years, core, longtime members Rick Rozz and Terry Butler have departed, and in certain cases the splits have been acrimonious, to say the least. In any event, a couple of members involved with the band's classic era (vocalist Kam Lee and bassist Michael Borders) have brought in new blood (drummer Brynjar Helgetun and guitarists Scott Fairfax, Rogga Johansson and Jonny Pettersson) to release the band's fourth album, "Resurgence". While the album doesn't reach the high watermarks set by the unit's infamous debut, it certainly will scratch the itch of many who are yearning for an authentic taste of late eighties, early nineties death metal glory.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO