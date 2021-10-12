8 NFL Icons that will Live on Forever

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A couple of beloved former Vikings quarterbacks will be duking it out Thursday night. The Cleveland Browns announced Wednesday their starting QB, Baker Mayfield, won’t play against the Denver Broncos. His backup, Case Keenum, will take the reins. Starting on the other side of the ball will be Teddy Bridgewater. Bridgewater’s story is the stuff of Vikings legend. He was primed to be the savior of the franchise until he suffered a devastating knee injury before the 2016 season. After that, he would only throw two more passes for Minnesota, one of them an interception. Bridgewater backed up Drew Brees in...

