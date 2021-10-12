Marko Malsub's "NARKO" Part & Friends

When a group of Cornish fisherman came together to sing the traditional working songs they’d sung for generations, they hoped to raise a few quid for charity. Nobody, least of all the fisherman, expected the story to end on the Pyramid stage of Glastonbury... Fisherman’s Friends - The Musical is a brand-new musical based on the true story of the Cornish singing sensations, and the hit 2019 film. A group of fishermen are spotted by a fish-out-of-water music manager on a trip from London, who must learn there is more to life then selling your sole for fifteen minutes of fame. Packed with more sea shanties than you can fit in a lobster trawler, this is a feel-good voyage about friendship, community and music that will give any land-lover a mighty pair of sea legs. So climb aboard, set sail and feel the salty sea air rush through your hair. Or better still, forget that emmet nonsense and pour yourself a pint and just start singing along. Featuring hit shanties made famous by the band including Keep Haulin’, Nelson’s Blood, No Hopers Jokers & Rogues, Sweet Maid Of Madeira and many more. Fisherman’s Friends - The Musical is directed by James Grieve and written by Brad Birch. It is designed by Lucy Osborne with musical supervision from David White.

