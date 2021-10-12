CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Marko Malsub's "NARKO" Part & Friends

methodmag.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA homemade Estonian street snowboarding video filmed in 2021. Estonia had an unusually snowy winter last season so local Marko Maisub just had make the most of this opportunity

www.methodmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Last Known Photos of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie Together

Here's what Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie looked like on one of their final road trip stops ... and the pictures might be the last photos of them together. The images were snapped back on the morning of Aug. 10, when Gabby and Brian were touring the Delicate Arch in Arches National Park.
CELEBRITIES
ents24.com

Fisherman's Friends - The Musical

When a group of Cornish fisherman came together to sing the traditional working songs they’d sung for generations, they hoped to raise a few quid for charity. Nobody, least of all the fisherman, expected the story to end on the Pyramid stage of Glastonbury... Fisherman’s Friends - The Musical is a brand-new musical based on the true story of the Cornish singing sensations, and the hit 2019 film. A group of fishermen are spotted by a fish-out-of-water music manager on a trip from London, who must learn there is more to life then selling your sole for fifteen minutes of fame. Packed with more sea shanties than you can fit in a lobster trawler, this is a feel-good voyage about friendship, community and music that will give any land-lover a mighty pair of sea legs. So climb aboard, set sail and feel the salty sea air rush through your hair. Or better still, forget that emmet nonsense and pour yourself a pint and just start singing along. Featuring hit shanties made famous by the band including Keep Haulin’, Nelson’s Blood, No Hopers Jokers & Rogues, Sweet Maid Of Madeira and many more. Fisherman’s Friends - The Musical is directed by James Grieve and written by Brad Birch. It is designed by Lucy Osborne with musical supervision from David White.
ENTERTAINMENT
methodmag.com

Katie Kennedy's "Working From Paradise" Full Part

Lib Ripper Katie Kennedy charges on all terrain and this season edit shows it. Power, style and commitment, she's got it! Jack Reid got the clips, Katie took the slams, got the makes and we get to enjoy!. From Katie: "I have been snowboarding for a long time. Mostly soul...
SPORTS
KCCI.com

Family, friends mark Michael Jaramillo's birthday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The Jaramillo family and dozens of people supporting them gathered Tuesday to celebrate what would have been Michael Jaramillo's 12th birthday. Michael was killed in an accident at Adventureland over the Fourth of July weekend while celebrating his brother's birthday. The emotional ceremony Tuesday included the...
POLK COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Narko#Estonian
methodmag.com

Ruka Opening Week Shred Fest 3000

Ruka opening week shenanigans from the far north of Finland. Joonas Eloranta and friends kick start the winter with some hazy laps through the park.
MUSIC
methodmag.com

Nitro Snowboards | T1 x FFF Artist Collaboration

This is a collaboration between Nitro Snowboards and Fabian Fuchs aka FFF celebrating attention to detail, friends, excitement, focus, and the joys of provided through snowboarding. Fabian Fuchs (FFF) created a graphic that showcases what snowboarding means for freestyle snowboarders like Dominik Wagner, Benny Urban, and many more. To celebrate...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Snowboarding
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Blogger Discovers ‘Weird’ Detail on Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest Account

Internet sleuths have come out of the woodwork in the Gabby Petito case. Blogger Shaynah Dodge is one of them. Minnesota blogger Shaynah Dodge has been closely documenting Gabby Petito’s on her blog page with a little over 77,000 followers. Recently, she dissected Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest page and uncovered a few things that she deems as suspicious. However, there’s an account linked to his mother, Roberta Laundrie, and Gabby Petito linked to his.
PETS
Daily Mail

Horrific moment actor, 37, was crushed to death by part of the set during scene change at world-famous Bolshoi theatre in Moscow

This is the moment an actor performing at Russia's famous Bolshoi Theatre was killed by a piece of the set while the audience looked on, thinking it was part of the act. Video shows a large backdrop being lowered on to the stage during a performance of 19th century opera Sadko on Saturday night as 37-year-old actor Yevgeny Kulesh got trapped underneath and crushed to death.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Beyoncé Shares the Gorgeous Pics JAY-Z Took of Her in Italy

Beyoncé and JAY-Z are living La Vita Bella in Italy. The couple has been enjoying a luxurious vacation in the European country and on Tuesday, Bey took to Instagram to share some photos her husband took of her while out in Venice. In the pics, the 40-year-old singer is wearing...
CELEBRITIES
flickprime.com

Khloe & Tristan attending Kourtney’s engagement spark possibility of rekindling romance

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s engagement in Montecito, California was attended by their household and shut ones, together with Khloe Kardashian’s former companion Tristan Thompson. Despite separating from one another, some time in the past, Thompson and Khloe co-parent their daughter, True, collectively. Tristan additionally reportedly walked in with Khloe...
MONTECITO, CA
Daily Mail

Man who mocked his Tinder date for serving him 'raw' steak is roasted by TikTok users who point out the meat is a 'perfect' medium-rare

A man who complained his Tinder date served him a 'raw' steak has become the butt of his own joke after people pointed out that it's a 'perfect' medium-rare. TikTok user @thewaterboy, who is believed to live in Florida, went viral for all the wrong reasons earlier this month when he shared a video mocking the homemade dinner, including a close-up of the steak in question.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TVShowsAce

Justin Duggar & Claire Spivey’s Big News LEAKED By Her Mom, Hilary

Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey have a big life announcement to make to fans, but they didn’t share it themselves yet. Before Justin and Claire had an opportunity to post on social media about this next step in their lives together, it was leaked by a relative. It’s unclear if Hilary Spivey, Claire’s mother, had the couple’s permission to show fans what’s coming next. But she did it anyway, so the news is officially leaked.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Trevor Jones Dies: ‘Millionaire Matchmaker’ Contestant Was 34

Trevor Jones, a contestant on Millionaire Matchmaker who also appeared on CNBC’s The Profit, has died at 34 years of age, according to his friend and business partner Travis Lubinsky. Lubinsky said Jones died on October 9, “from a sudden Vascular Ehlers Danlos Syndrome event.” According to the Mayo Clinic, “Ehlers-Danlos syndrome is a group of inherited disorders that affect your connective tissues — primarily your skin, joints and blood vessel walls…People who have Ehlers-Danlos syndrome usually have overly flexible joints and stretchy, fragile skin.” Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, according to the clinic, “can cause the walls of your blood vessels, intestines...
CELEBRITIES
southernthing.com

Watch this alligator climb a fence and then be afraid. Be very afraid.

We've seen the videos of alligators wandering up to homes and even ringing doorbells but until now we thought we were relatively safe inside our homes. Here are some of the strangest things y'all have received while trick-or-treating. October 26 | 2018. When we all think of trick-or-treating treats we...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy