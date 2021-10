Universities have said they are working with bars and police over student safety as reports of people being spiked with injections spark fears. Student groups have planned boycotts of nightclubs next week in a call for tougher action against spiking, while multiple police forces are investigating reports of incidents involving needles. Amid spiking fears, a spokesperson for Universities UK, which represents more than 100 institutions, said: “The safety of students is of the utmost importance and universities are working together with local police forces, clubs and bars, and student unions to ensure they are fully aware of all risks to...

COLLEGES ・ 39 MINUTES AGO