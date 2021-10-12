CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Pine faces Independence on Thursday in District 9-2A play

By Chris Kinkaid
bogalusadailynews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePine is home on Thursday, going against Independence in a District 9-2A contest. Pine comes in with a 4-1 record after a 40-28 victory over St. Helena College and Career Academy to start league play. The teams have played each other every year since 2017 with Pine going 4-1 in...

bogalusadailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Lane Kiffin’s Decisions

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin had a message for everyone watching on CBS before kickoff at Alabama on Saturday. “Get your popcorn ready,” he said. Almost two quarters later, it’s been all Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide lead the Rebels, 21-0, late in the second quarter. Kiffin...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Have Released Notable Quarterback

Backup quarterback was a major talking point entering the season for the Indianapolis Colts, as Carson Wentz was not 100-percent to start the season, so there was some thought that Jacob Eason might be in the lineup. Eason and rookie Sam Ehlinger were the primary backup options for the Colts...
NFL
On3.com

SEC Network host Jordan Rodgers predicts Spencer Rattler destination

Although Spencer Rattler hasn’t entered the transfer portal yet, SEC Network host Jordan Rodgers already has an idea where he’ll end up. Rodgers responded to a tweet from Pro Football Focus on Monday endorsing Rattler to Oxford, Mississippi, next season. “Hotty Toddy,” The SEC Network host said. “No brainer.”. Rattler...
OXFORD, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#American Football#St Helena College#Career Academy#Independence
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Herm Edwards’ Performance

Last night was not one of the finest moments in Herm Edwards‘ coaching career. Edwards’ Arizona State team blew a 21-7 halftime lead and lost 35-21 to Utah. The Sun Devils came into the game ranked 18th, but after falling to 5-2, will probably drop out of the polls. Meanwhile, there are fans and analysts wondering if Edwards is capable of leading the program out of mediocrity.
COLLEGE SPORTS
DawgsDaily

Luther Burden Makes his College Decision

One of the top receivers left on the board for Georgia Luther Burden has made his college decision. The East St. Louis, Illinois product ranks as the number two receiver in the class by 247Sports' player composite rankings, making Burden the sixth-best player overall in the country. The five-star came...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Archie Manning Says Grandson Arch Manning “Really Likes” 1 CFB Coach

The Manning family is known for producing great quarterbacks and the next one will be entering the college football world in no time. Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli, is the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class, per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. He’s not only the top quarterback prospect in his class, but one of the top prospects in recent years.
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Terrell Tribune

Tigers set to continue district play

The Terrell Tigers have been a team on a mission throughout the early stages of the 2021 season, racing out of the gates to post a 4-1 record overall, including a 1-0 mark in District 7-4A play. Terrell’s line play and ground game have been a major reasons for that success with the team racking up…
TERRELL, TX
bogalusadailynews.com

Pine goes for 5th-straight win tomorrow

Pine’s Raiders are looking to make it five straight wins on Thursday when they face Kentwood in their final home game of the regular season in a District 9-2A contest. “Like we said going into district we have to take every game one game at a time. We won last week but it’s time to move on to Kentwood,” Pine coach Bradley Seal said.
KENTWOOD, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Varnado topped by Amite in District 9-2A opener on Friday

Varnado’s Wildcats were defeated by Amite, 35-14, in the District 9-2A opener held Friday on the road. “I’m really proud of my kids and their performance. We only took the field with 17 kids because we had some discipline issues with a few at school and practice. We have to get the discipline back the way it was when I was here before. Those 17 I brought played their tails off though. At the end of the first quarter it was 8-0 us and there was a point in the second half where it was 28-14 and driving, but we failed to convert a fourth down conversion which hurt,” Varnado coach Adam Brumfield said. “Then we got a little gassed in the fourth. (Amite) coach (Zephaniah) Powell has one of the best football teams in the state and he does a good job. I won’t be surprised if they are playing in the dome later this year. We got to get healthy when your numbers are small and you have four kids injured it’s really like having eight because they go both ways. I told my kids it’s never acceptable to lose but they earned a lot of respect on the field that night from me and everyone else who was at the game. We fought a heavyweight opponent Friday and even though we didn’t come out with the win like we wanted we put up a solid fight.”
VARNADO, LA
Gainesville Daily Register

Leopards to open district play

Gainesville kicks off district action Friday night with a home game against Decatur. Gainesville (1-4) is well-rested from its bye week, and the Leopards are anxious to get back on the field. Decatur (2-3) played a challenging non-district schedule and will be looking for a strong start to district play.
GAINESVILLE, TX
bogalusadailynews.com

Lumberjacks beat out Hawks with seconds left, 40-36

With just four seconds left on the clock and his team down 36-34, Bogalusa quarterback Ashton Levi made a successful play for the fate of the game with a keeper from 9 yards out — bringing a 40-36 victory to the Lumberjacks’ homecoming game over Archbishop Hannan. It was a...
BOGALUSA, LA
Leesville Daily Leader

Merryville plays host Thursday to Gueydan

MERRYVILLE - The Merryville Panthers are looking for continued improvement. Having played two solid games over the past two weeks, the Panthers (1-5, 1-2) will welcome the Gueydan Bears (1-5, 0-3) to Keener-Cagle Stadium for a 7 p.m. district contest Thursday evening. Two weeks ago, Merryville upended the Elton Indians...
MERRYVILLE, LA
kmaland.com

Cardinals take hold of second place in Class 2A District 8

(Urbandale)-- It was a victorious road trip for the Clarinda Cardinals as they defeated Des Moines Christian 27-12 in Class 2A District 8 football. The Cardinals fell behind early as Des Moines Christian found the end zone in the first quarter but was unsuccessful on the extra point. Clarinda Head Football Coach Collin Bevins says his team was motivated after falling behind.
CLARINDA, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy