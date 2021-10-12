CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Varnado, LA

Varnado topped by Amite in District 9-2A opener on Friday

By Chris Kinkaid
bogalusadailynews.com
 7 days ago

Varnado’s Wildcats were defeated by Amite, 35-14, in the District 9-2A opener held Friday on the road. “I’m really proud of my kids and their performance. We only took the field with 17 kids because we had some discipline issues with a few at school and practice. We have to get the discipline back the way it was when I was here before. Those 17 I brought played their tails off though. At the end of the first quarter it was 8-0 us and there was a point in the second half where it was 28-14 and driving, but we failed to convert a fourth down conversion which hurt,” Varnado coach Adam Brumfield said. “Then we got a little gassed in the fourth. (Amite) coach (Zephaniah) Powell has one of the best football teams in the state and he does a good job. I won’t be surprised if they are playing in the dome later this year. We got to get healthy when your numbers are small and you have four kids injured it’s really like having eight because they go both ways. I told my kids it’s never acceptable to lose but they earned a lot of respect on the field that night from me and everyone else who was at the game. We fought a heavyweight opponent Friday and even though we didn’t come out with the win like we wanted we put up a solid fight.”

bogalusadailynews.com

