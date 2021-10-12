Connie Sue Hamilton Long, 74, of Phillipsburg, Mo. died peacefully in her sleep Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at her home near Phillipsburg. She was born Nov. 5, 1946, in Hannibal, Mo. She was the daughter of Rev. Oscar H. Hamilton and Mary Epperson Hamilton, and grew up in New Sharon and Bettendorf, Iowa. She was the youngest of their five children. Connie graduated from Bettendorf High School in 1964 where she enjoyed singing in choir and playing the saxophone in the band.