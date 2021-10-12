CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How To Watch Dune At Home

By Jeremy Mathai
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirector Denis Villeneuve simply won't rest until he gets his hands on every influential franchise out there, whether it be Batman, James Bond, his masterful "Blade Runner" sequel, or this year's upcoming "Dune." Since we're in a brave new world where it can seem like any new movie can release either in theaters or streaming (or both!), we've compiled everything you need to know concerning when, where, and how you can watch "Dune" — particularly from the comfort of your own living room.

