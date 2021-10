KENNA — The sugarcane looked beautiful this year, but looks can be deceiving. The past two years haven't gone according to plan. The Liberty Lions Club had always taken one weekend in the fall to host its annual festival — then COVID came. Live music and hundreds of people with hot dogs in hand used to occupy the Lions Club property, which sits on Route 34 overlooking countless rolling hills for the event.

LIBERTY, WV ・ 14 DAYS AGO