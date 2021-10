Here are a few posts from the thread, but make sure to check out the entire discussion and have your say at the link below. XanderSingh: “I took mine out for the first time yesterday! I have it shafted with an Atmos Blue 8x. I have a 21 degree to go up against my 7 wood. I really like it so far; it’s much easier to work and flight the ball than my 7 wood. Also should mention that I’ve never gotten along with hybrids. I would equate it to fairway woods that I played as a junior (early 2000’s). Also, I think it’s for everyone really; my friend who is an 18 handicap hit it a few times and really loved it. So much that he picked up a 17 degree on his way home to replace his 4 wood.”

GOLF ・ 12 HOURS AGO