Aaron Rodgers praises Joe Burrow, reveals advice he gave Bengals QB

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is a Joe Burrow fan.

And like Ja’Marr Chase — he wants the Bengals quarterback to slide more often instead of putting his body at risk.

Here’s the cusp of what Rodgers had to say on a recent episode of the “Pat McAfee Show”:

“I’m a Joe Burrow fan and I enjoy the way he goes about his business.. I told ’em after the game…you’ve got so much in front of you to accomplish in this league…sometimes you gotta just slide. I would’ve said the same thing to Andrew (Luck).”

Let’s hope Burrow takes the advice to heart, considering what happened to Luck’s career. Oh, and the fact Burrow had to go to the hospital after the game against Rodgers’ Packers, later checking out just fine.

