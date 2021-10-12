CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Chelsea Target Aurelien Tchouameni's AS Monaco Valuation Revealed Amid Juventus Interest

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 7 days ago

AS Monaco would ask for at least €60 million for midfielder Aurelien Tchoameni, according to reports in Spain.

Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea 'all follow' the youngster, whilst Juventus have been heavily linked with the midfielder.

As per Marca via theMadridZone on Twitter, the French club value their star at €60 million and Chelsea would have to meet this if they want to sign the midfielder in the future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eUSD3_0cP4KK1H00
Photo by Matthieu Mirville / DPPI/Sipa USA

It was recently reported that Real Madrid have joined the race for Tchouameni, after the Frenchman impressed for his country in the UEFA Nations League final and lifted the trophy.

He joined Monaco in 2019 in a deal worth €18 million from Bordeaux and the French club are set to make huge profit when the midfielder departs.

Chelsea and Juventus were the sides linked with Tchouameni the most as Thomas Tuchel's side have been claimed to be leading the race out of the Premier League clubs rumoured.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3epQzO_0cP4KK1H00
Photo by Matthieu Mirville / DPPI/Sipa USA

However, Chelsea value the midfielder at 'at least' €40 million ahead of a potential bid, €20 million lower than Monaco's valuation.

N'Golo Kante and Jorginho have been on fine form since Tuchel's arrival in England and Mateo Kovacic has had a good start to the season, meaning that a move may not be seen as a priority.

AFP

No room for niceties as Suarez and Liverpool reunite again

Luis Suarez reunites with Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday and for another 90 minutes, a fans' favourite and cherished former club will have to be enemies again. The last time Suarez met Liverpool in Spain was also the first time since he left the club five years earlier in 2014 and it was the Uruguayan who set the tone. He slid in studs up, not for a tackle but a finish, and without a moment's hesitation celebrated, circling around the back of Liverpool's goal, his arms outstretched, grinning. He had scored 82 goals in 133 games for them, won a cup with them, been defended through racism and biting scandals by them, and earned their adoration as one of their greatest ever players.
Yardbarker

Report: Chelsea Still Interested in Sevilla Defender Jules Kounde

Chelsea's pursuit of Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde is still a possibility, with the French international keen for the move, according to reports. The 22-year-old was the talk of the town amongst Chelsea fans over the summer months, following a lot of speculation that he would move to west London. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report: Juventus Working Hard to Sign Chelsea Defender Antonio Rudiger

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has been the subject of strong interest from Juventus, according to reports. The German international has attracted a lot of attention from some of football's biggest clubs amid rumours he may leave the Blues next summer upon the expiration of his contract. However, the European Champions...
PREMIER LEAGUE
