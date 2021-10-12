CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Funny, Brutal Breakup Letters Women Wrote To Their 'Disappointing Exes'

By Editorials
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Breakups are never easy, but they're especially harder to get over when you don't have any type of closure. In an ideal world, you'd be able to sit down with your ex and have a civilized chat about why the relationship didn't work out. You'd each express your feelings, maybe cry, definitely hug it out, and shed the emotional baggage from the relationship. But life rarely works out like that, and as I've learned over many years of heartbreak, creating your own closure is the only real way to move on. But closure is relative; does it mean going to therapy? Keying his car? How about a good old fashioned breakup letter? Or, since we're in the age of social media, a public letter on Instagram, letting him know just how disappointing you found him. Thanks to the Instagram account To The Guys I've Dated, now you can do just that. Women everywhere are submitting letters to the disappointing men they have dated (or kinda dated) to get the closure they need. Each week we bring you a new selection of some of the funniest ones, and this latest haul is just as funny and brutal as all the previous ones we've published.

