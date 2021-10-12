Might and Delight Addresses Book of Travels Server Issues and How They're Addressing Them

The most recent update for World of Warcraft Classic has the Burning Crusade Battlegrounds welcoming large pre-made groups again. The update made it so that grouped players will be matched against other groups of similar sizes, and the matchmaking tool will put raid groups of six or more players against a group of six or more players. This should see things get a little more fairly distributed. The matchmaker will also fill in undersized groups with individual players or smaller groups to bring your side up to a more competitive size. it will also make sure that groups of five or fewer players that want to queue will also be matched to groups of five or fewer players. So if the population has an issue at the time you're looking to tear it up in a raid, you'll still be able to get in and get involved without serious imbalances. This should help groups and individuals alike to get in there faster and at a somewhat realistically competitive playing field.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO