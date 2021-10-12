CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

Hoffman: How the Historic Energy Bill Happened

constructforstl.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom St. Louis/Southern Illinois Labor Tribune: Rep. Jay Hoffman (D-Swansea), has been the most faithful and productive supporter of working people and unions in the Illinois Legislature for years now, and he just completed one of his greatest accomplishments – negotiating the new energy law that will move the state toward

www.constructforstl.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Florida Phoenix

Offshore wind industry leaders ask Congress to back long-term plans to increase production

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is making a significant push for new offshore wind development to meet ambitious climate goals, but industry leaders say they also need long-term commitments and support from Congress to reach their potential. Leaders of the burgeoning U.S. offshore wind industry called on Congress to invest in renewables at a hearing […] The post Offshore wind industry leaders ask Congress to back long-term plans to increase production appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Virginia Mercury

Virginia electric utilities and co-ops weigh in on possible transmission reforms

With renewables poised to flood the electric grid and a rising push for electrification of everything from vehicles to appliances, federal regulators and electricity companies are zeroing in on what they say is a weak link in the system: transmission.  Transmission is often called the backbone of the electric grid. It’s how large quantities of […] The post Virginia electric utilities and co-ops weigh in on possible transmission reforms appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
wlds.com

ABATE of Illinois Pushing for Equality in New Energy Bill

An organization dedicated to the rights and safety of motorcycle riders in Illinois is pushing for changes to the recently passed energy bill. ABATE of Illinois announced this week, the organization is calling on members of the General Assembly to support a recently introduced Senate Bill aimed at removing a provision in the energy bill its members feel is discriminatory to motorcyclists.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Industry
Local
Saint Louis, MO Business
State
Illinois State
Local
Missouri Business
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Industry
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he might lift “certain mask mandates” in time for the holidays

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said that if COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decrease, he could lift “certain mask mandates” before the holidays. Pritzker gave a COVID-19 update at the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago Tuesday morning. During the update, he urged eligible Illinoisans to get their COVID-19 vaccination booster...
ILLINOIS STATE
thestokesnews.com

Energy bill could lead to budget compromise

RALEIGH — With North Carolina’s top Republican lawmakers standing beside him, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper last week signed major energy legislation that was years in the making. The long-awaited proposal, House Bill 951, solidifies Cooper’s goal of carbon neutrality in the state by 2050 and gives Duke Energy, the state’s...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Rauner
impressiveinteriordesign.com

Environmental-Friendly Solutions To Reduce Your Energy Bills

The electricity we use has a huge real-life impact on the environment, as we have it to blame for a big percentage of greenhouse gas emissions which are directly influencing/accelerating the change in the climate. The sheer environmental impact an individual makes depends on how much electrical energy they use.
ENVIRONMENT
Current Publishing

Citizens Energy Group warns of gas bill increase

Citizens Energy Group warned Westfield residents that there would be an increase in natural gas heating bills for the November through March heating season. Assuming temperatures are normal, Citizens estimates the total average natural gas bill for the five-month winter heating season will be $839, compared to approximately $500 last winter. A majority of the projected increase is the result of higher wholesale natural gas prices. Although natural gas prices are approximately double the level of last fall, Citizens is working to shield customers from the full impact of higher prices through a number of measures including price hedging contracts with natural gas suppliers. Citizens Energy Group also is awaiting approval by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission for permission to offer natural gas storage service to other utilities such as Citizens Westfield. Providing Citizens Westfield contractual access to Citizens Energy Group’s gas storage assets could provide opportunities to reduce gas costs. Use of underground storage allows Citizens to purchase natural gas during periods of low demand when market prices are typically lower.
WESTFIELD, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#New Energy#Energy Transition#The Illinois Legislature#The Labor Tribune
Republic

CenterPoint Energy predicts higher gas bills this winter

If you’ve got a gas furnace, be prepared to pay more to keep warm. CenterPoint Energy, the Houston-based utility company that acquired Vectren a few years ago, says its natural gas customers will likely see a significant increase in their natural gas bills when compared to last winter. On average,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
thebestmix1055.com

Fremonters can expect higher energy bills this winter

The Fremont Department of Utilities is expecting a jump in energy bills this winter. Lottie Mitchell, customer services director, said natural gas prices continue to trend higher each month. “We want all of our customers to be aware that natural gas prices are increasing and the prediction is that they...
TRAFFIC
kpic

Energy bills expected to increase, impacting gas and electric bills

PORTLAND, Ore. — Energy prices are soaring due to rising demand and supply constraints, and in the coming months, millions are expected to face higher gas and electric bills. “Energy assistance is a life and death situation,” said Brian Allbritton, executive director at Oregon Energy Fund. Oregon Energy Fund is...
PORTLAND, OR
Worcester Business Journal

Historic clean energy bill would include $750M of ARPA funds

Gov. Charlie Baker announced sweeping legislation Wednesday to reshape the way Massachusetts procures offshore wind power, proposing to use $750 million in federal stimulus funds to establish a clean energy investment fund and jettisoning the requirement that each project carries a lower price than the one that came before it.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
WRAL

Cooper signs sweeping energy bill into law

A measure meant to roll back greenhouse gas emissions from the state's primary electricity provider, while also overhauling the process for setting customer rates, is now law in North Carolina. Reporter: Travis Fain. Reporter: Chris Lovingood.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ncpolicywatch.org

Council of Churches: Energy bill “compromise” should be rejected

Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to sign House Bill 951 — the “compromise” energy bill approved by the General Assembly last week — this afternoon. One group, however, that makes a strong argument in opposition to the legislation is the North Carolina Council of Churches. The group issued the following...
RALEIGH, NC
WDTV

House of Delegates Passes historic single-member district bill

CHARLESTON, W.Va (Press Release) - For the first time in West Virginia’s 158-year history, members of the Republican-led West Virginia House of Delegates adopted a measure that would establish 100 single-member Delegate districts through the process of decennial redistricting. House Bill 301 was adopted Oct. 13 by a bipartisan vote...
CHARLESTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy