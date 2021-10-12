CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monster Hunter Rise PC Demo Preview – Monstrous Velocity

By Jeff Lampkin
Cover picture for the articleMonster Hunter World was method too sluggish for my liking. I do know that that is going to make me sound like I am lacking the purpose of the joys of the hunt, however the sport ended up changing into method too tedious for me to proceed being targeted on it. Am I calling it a nasty sport? Completely not. This sport nonetheless has its area of interest. Nevertheless, in the case of MH video games, I really feel like Monster Hunter Rise would be the expertise many gamers like me are on the lookout for.

vg247.com

Monster Hunter Rise shipments now total 7.5 million units

Monster Hunter Rise continues to be popular with audiences, so much so it has hit another sales milestone. According to Capcom, the game has now shipped over 7.5 million units worldwide. The new figure is up by 2.5 compared to the 5 million units shipped during its first week of...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Capcom announces no cross-play or save for Monster Hunter Rise

Previously, we saw Capcom asking fans their thoughts on the announcement of Monster Hunter Rise’s upcoming expansion, Sunbreak, and the game’s PC version. As part of that, the topics of both cross-play and cross-save were brought up. These are valuable features that blur the line between platforms, which would ultimately let Switch and PC players hunt together and enable the ability to record progress on both.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Monster Hunter Rise/Sunbreak will not support cross-play/cross-save between the Switch & PC

For 7 months, fans have been able to enjoy Monster Hunter Rise on the Nintendo Switch. So far, the game is only available on Nintendo’s console, but in January, that will change. The game will be releasing on the PC. With the game about to become multi-platform, fans have been requesting for the game to support cross-play and cross-save between the 2 platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
nerdybirdgames.com

Arcade Paradise Demo Preview

Wired Productions are back at it again with a really interesting title developed by Nosebleed Interactive called Arcade Paradise!. What is Arcade Paradise you say? Well, your father, voiced by the lovely Doug Cockle tasks his child (you) in running the family business, a laundromat. They obviously at first despise this move, would much rather be doing more than just cleaning clothes and looking after the place. That is until they discover in the back some old arcade machines. Discovering the arcade machines and how much money they’re making, they get the idea of expanding the laundromat into a full-blown arcade so people can play games while they wait. The wonderful thing about these games though is that each is a beautifully handcrafted fun retro titles that the player can play and even set high scores, so it’s a bit like an Inception kind of thing, a game within a game.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Monster#Mh#Endemic Life#Assault#Spiribirds
Videogamer.com

Monster Hunter Rise won’t support cross-play or cross-progression

Capcom has confirmed that it won’t support cross-play between the Nintendo Switch and PC versions of Monster Hunter Rise. With the action RPG set to hit the PC in January, Hunters were hoping to be able to bring their progress across from the original Switch release. However, a tweet from the game’s official account put the kibosh on those plans. “We’ve heard your requests for Cross-Save/Cross-Play for Monster Hunter Rise and Sunbreak. But unfortunately, after looking into it throughout the development process, we found we are unable to implement it this time. As always, we appreciate your continued feedback and support.”
VIDEO GAMES
twistedvoxel.com

Monster Hunter Rise PC vs. Nintendo Switch Comparison: Is The PC Version Worth The Wait?

Monster Hunter Rise PC vs. Nintendo Switch comparison video gives us a glimpse at how the PC version stacks against Nintendo’s hybrid console. Just like Monster Hunter Stories 2, the biggest difference appears to be related to the frame rate. The PC version can run it at an unlocked frame rate going above and beyond 60 FPS while the Nintendo Switch is stuck at 30 FPS.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Monster Hunter Rise PC vs Switch Comparison Highlights Massive Visual Improvements

With the Monster Hunter Rise PC demo now available for download on Steam, YouTuber ElAnalistaDeBits has quickly prepared a video comparison to highlight the visual differences with the original Nintendo Switch version. Needless to say, they are massive. According to ElAnalistaDeBits, there are also some brand new post-processing effects like depth of field.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

Nintendo’s Change On-line ‘Growth Pack’ prices $50/yr, launches October twenty fifth

Nintendo held a Direct video presentation this morning, saying two main updates for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. One is a free little bit of DLC, and the opposite is a paid, $25 growth called Happy Home Paradise. Unexpectedly, Nintendo used this announcement to disclose the value of the upcoming Change On-line “growth pack.” The service, which provides basic N64 and Sega Genesis video games to the present Change On-line choices, will value $50 per yr or $80 for a household plan. This growth will embody entry to the $25 Completely happy House Paradise DLC — so in case you’re an Animal Crossing: New Horizons participant, it is like getting the remainder of the Growth Pack advantages for $5.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

Diablo II: Resurrected Patch Targets Crashes and Character Deletion, Server Points Persist

Diablo II: Resurrected arrived in a little bit of an unlucky state, with a number of server points and bugs making the sport almost unplayable at launch. Some points have since been addressed with patches, however server points have continued to plague the sport. And that just about continues to be the state of affairs – Blizzard lately dropped their newest patch, which promised to repair varied crashes and character deletion points, however they’ve been unable to unravel the sport’s persistent connection points.
VIDEO GAMES
godisageek.com

Podcast 464: Back 4 Blood, Metroid Dread, Monster Hunter Rise

Two weeks on the trot talking about ? Must be a good game, right? It is, but you knew that because you’ve probably been playing it. But what do Adam Carroll and Christopher Hyde think of it? One is a long-term fan of the series and… so is the other, actually.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

Crysis 2 Remastered Delivers Technically on Consoles, Affords Strong 60fps on Each PS5 and XBX

Crysis video games and consoles have historically not going alongside very effectively. The unique releases of the video games sometimes weren’t nice on consoles and final 12 months’s Crysis Remastered was additionally a disappointment. Properly, tomorrow marks the launch of Crysis Remastered Trilogy, and in accordance with the tech heads at Digital Foundry, Crytek and Saber Interactive have performed a a lot better job on consoles this time. You possibly can take a look at Digital Foundry’s full evaluation for Crysis 2 Remastered, under.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Monster Hunter Rise Sales Surpass 7.5 Units Worldwide

Sales for Monster Hunter Rise have surpassed 7.5 million units worldwide. These sales have been totaled from its release in March 2021 to September 24, 2021. In April 2021, Capcom revealed that Monster Hunter Rise sales had surpassed 6 million units worldwide. This included both physical and digital sales. During that time it had become Capcom’s best selling single platform title.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

Outriders Lands on Recreation Cross for PC Beginning Tomorrow

Outriders, the looter-shooter RPG developed by Individuals Can Fly and revealed by Sq. Enix, will be available on Microsoft Store starting tomorrow, with Recreation Cross PC and Recreation Cross Final subscribers getting it at no cost. Outriders was already obtainable on Recreation Cross for the Xbox console since its launch this previous April, however now PC players will get the identical deal about six months later. Do notice that any Xbox One or Xbox Sequence S|X Outriders gamers will have the ability to switch their progress to the Home windows PC model by merely utilizing the identical account.
VIDEO GAMES
NEWS10 ABC

Sora joins the fight: Three awesome products featuring the final Super Smash Bros. fighter

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Sora has officially been revealed as the latest and possibly final character in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster, and fans couldn’t be happier. The primary protagonist in the Kingdom Hearts series, Sora is the first Disney-owned character to make it into the Super Smash Bros. games. Many […]
VIDEO GAMES
BigCountryHomepage

Nintendo Switch vs. Nintendo Switch OLED: Is it worth the upgrade?

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It’s a little bit more than just a display change The Nintendo Switch, a handheld gaming console first launched in 2017 and quickly became one of the fastest-selling devices. As of June 2021, almost 90 million units had been sold. This includes the 16 million units […]
VIDEO GAMES

