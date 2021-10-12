Monster Hunter Rise PC Demo Preview – Monstrous Velocity

Wired Productions are back at it again with a really interesting title developed by Nosebleed Interactive called Arcade Paradise!. What is Arcade Paradise you say? Well, your father, voiced by the lovely Doug Cockle tasks his child (you) in running the family business, a laundromat. They obviously at first despise this move, would much rather be doing more than just cleaning clothes and looking after the place. That is until they discover in the back some old arcade machines. Discovering the arcade machines and how much money they’re making, they get the idea of expanding the laundromat into a full-blown arcade so people can play games while they wait. The wonderful thing about these games though is that each is a beautifully handcrafted fun retro titles that the player can play and even set high scores, so it’s a bit like an Inception kind of thing, a game within a game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO