The Witcher 3 Phoenix Lighting Mod Final 7.0 Showcased Alongside 50 Different Mods in New 8K Decision Video

By Jeff Lampkin
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Witcher 3 obtained loads of nice lighting mods, such because the Phoenix Lighting Mod, which has turn into referred to as Phoenix Lighting Mod Final since launch. The Phoenix Lighting Mod Final model 7.0 is showcased alongside 50 different mods and the Past All Limits Ray Tracing ReShade preset in a model new 8K decision video shared on-line by Digital Dreams. You’ll be able to take a look at the video proper beneath.

wccftech.com

Grand Theft Auto v Looks Incredibly Realistic With QuantV 3.0 Graphic Overhaul Mod and Ray Tracing in New 4K Video

Grand Theft Auto V is not the most recent game around, but it can still look like a current-generation game with the right mods. A new video shared online by Digital Dreams shows how realistic the open-world game developed by Rockstar Games can look with multiple mods like the QuantV 3.0 graphic overhaul and ray tracing. You can check out this new video below.
VIDEO GAMES
vrscout.com

Hilarious New Mod Lets Developer Play VR In ‘Minecraft’

You’ve heard of Minecraft in VR, yes, but what about VR in Minecraft?. With 140 million active players worldwide, Minecraft is easily one of the most popular video games of all time. Mojang’s survival crafting game has players navigating a seemingly endless block-like world where they can explore, build, fight, play, and relax. A couple of years ago, an independent team released a mod called Vivecraft that allows you to play the full game in VR. In 2020, the PlayStation VR received official support for Minecraft on PlayStation 4.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

New, massive Deus Ex mod lets you play as female JC Denton

Mods can keep a game alive and evolving long after it’s launched, and a new mod for Deus Ex proves just that. The “Lay D Denton Project” is a new overhaul mod for Deus Ex that, simply put, lets you pick your protagonist’s gender. Mods that change one character into...
VIDEO GAMES
Diablo II: Resurrected Patch Targets Crashes and Character Deletion, Server Points Persist

Diablo II: Resurrected arrived in a little bit of an unlucky state, with a number of server points and bugs making the sport almost unplayable at launch. Some points have since been addressed with patches, however server points have continued to plague the sport. And that just about continues to be the state of affairs – Blizzard lately dropped their newest patch, which promised to repair varied crashes and character deletion points, however they’ve been unable to unravel the sport’s persistent connection points.
VIDEO GAMES
Neowin

Halo MCC: Season 8 now out packed with new features and more modding tools

Halo: The Master Chief Collection updates continue to land, and the latest major injection of features from 343 Industries comes in with Season 8. Titled Mythic, it has enhancements to the Firefight mode, custom games browser support for more titles, PC file share, a new map, modding tools for two more entries, and much more.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Halo 2 and Halo 3 finally get official mod tools on PC

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is now onto Season 8 (which will be the final one), and with it comes the long-awaited release of new mod tools for Halo 2 and Halo 3 (plus Halo: Combat Evolved has had its tools updated). Halo: Combat Evolved got mod support in June,...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Mini-map in New World Added by Fan-made Mod

Do you miss a mini-map in New World? Now, thanks to the work of two modders, you can use it and customize it according to your needs. Days are passing since its release, and New World continues to be hugely popular. Players clearly missed this kind of game, so they spend long hours in the world created by Amazon Games. However, this does not mean that the game is perfect. Among the elements that are definitely missing for many fans is a mini-map.
VIDEO GAMES
Crysis 2 Remastered Delivers Technically on Consoles, Affords Strong 60fps on Each PS5 and XBX

Crysis video games and consoles have historically not going alongside very effectively. The unique releases of the video games sometimes weren’t nice on consoles and final 12 months’s Crysis Remastered was additionally a disappointment. Properly, tomorrow marks the launch of Crysis Remastered Trilogy, and in accordance with the tech heads at Digital Foundry, Crytek and Saber Interactive have performed a a lot better job on consoles this time. You possibly can take a look at Digital Foundry’s full evaluation for Crysis 2 Remastered, under.
VIDEO GAMES
GTA The Trilogy Definitive Version PC Necessities Allegedly Leak Alongside Subsequent-Gen Particulars; Larger Necessities Than GTA V

One other day, one other alleged Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy leak. After yesterday’s leaked achievements, we would now have the PC necessities for the upcoming remastered trilogy alongside the primary next-gen particulars. Yesterday, GTA Boards member “alloc8or” leaked the achievements for the trilogy, and in the present day, the...
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Dark Souls 3 Versus Bloodborne DLC Final Bosses Battle Video Shows How Far the Modding Scene Has Gone

The Dark Souls 3 and Bloodborne modding scene has been incredibly active these past few weeks, bringing new features to both games years after their original release. A new video shared on YouTube by Garden of Eyes shows how far the modding scene has gone, as it is now possible to pit the Dark Souls 3 final DLC boss Slave Knight Gael against the Bloodborne DLC final boss Orphan of Kos. The Bloodborne boss has been imported into Dark Souls 3, with AI and damage being identical to those seen in the original game.
VIDEO GAMES

