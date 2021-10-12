The Witcher 3 Phoenix Lighting Mod Final 7.0 Showcased Alongside 50 Different Mods in New 8K Decision Video

Do you miss a mini-map in New World? Now, thanks to the work of two modders, you can use it and customize it according to your needs. Days are passing since its release, and New World continues to be hugely popular. Players clearly missed this kind of game, so they spend long hours in the world created by Amazon Games. However, this does not mean that the game is perfect. Among the elements that are definitely missing for many fans is a mini-map.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO