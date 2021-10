Raleigh, N.C. — Scores of pediatrics offices across North Carolina could be part of "Wave 1" in the state's effort to vaccinate children against coronavirus. The state Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday sent notices to more than 230 providers statewide, including county health departments, mass vaccination clinics, pharmacies and hospitals, as well as pediatricians, asking them whether they want to take part in the initial push to immunize children ages 5 to 11.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO