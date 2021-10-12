CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Fleurie Tackles The ‘Normalizing Of Seeking Fame’ In New Bop ‘Supertropicali’

By Jason Brow
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 7 days ago

The new era of Fleurie has arrived! The alt-pop singer-songwriter kicks off the next stage of her journey with ‘Supertropicali,’ a song she tells HL is about the complicated relationship with fame and ‘the desire to fit in.’

“Because we live in a world where fame is accessible to pretty much anyone willing to do what it takes to acquire it, our relationship with it is relevant to everyone now,” Fleurie tells HollywoodLife. This relationship is at the heart of “Supertropicali,” the new song from the alt-pop singer-songwriter. “Woke up in a world of lemmings (Oh my!),” she sings at the start of the infectious bop. “Everybody was racing, no one was winning / All the girls were living / Living in circles, spinning (Like knives) / And before I knew it, I got sucked into it.”

The video seemingly sees Fleurie in different stages in this relationship with fame: dreaming of stardom in her childhood bedroom to cruising Los Angeles before her big break to enjoying the fruits of her success with a shopping spree, living a life far removed from the wide-eyed dreamer at the start. “Supertropicali” is Fleurie’s attempt to “explore the normalizing of seeking fame in Los Angeles culture and how easily it is for us as humans to find ourselves becoming those we once criticized when faced with the desire to fit in.”

Such pairing of introspective lyrics and undeniable pop is Fleurie’s calling card. Since marking her arrival in 2016 with Love and War, the alt-pop singer born Lauren Strahm has crafted music that combines her distinct perspective with ethereal production. Her music has found its way on shows like Pretty Little Liars and Grey’s Anatomy, all while racking up more than 140 million streams. During her EXCLUSIVE chat with HollywoodLife, Fleurie touched on her progression since Love and War, why pink is her current mood, and who she had on her bedroom wall while growing up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uIXOY_0cP4I7hV00
(David O’Donohue)

HollywoodLife: We’re about a week since you released “Supertropicali.” How has the fan reaction been to the song? Have you been surprised by how some reacted to the track (like, has it appeared on some surprising TikToks?)

Fleurie: My fans have been really excited for this new era that has now been introduced! I’ve been surprised at how many people commented that they loved the on-screen debut of my director Elle Ginter’s cat Jiminy which cracks me up. He just jumped on the bed while we were filming, and we kept rolling.

The song seems to discuss a tricky relationship with the glitz and glam of fame (“All the girls were living / Living in circles, spinning like knives And before I knew it, I got sucked into it”). Is that the inspiration behind “Supertropicali?”

Yes, definitely. Because we live in a world where fame is accessible to pretty much anyone willing to do what it takes to acquire it, our relationship with it is relevant to everyone now. More than just talking about fame, though, I wanted to explore the normalizing of seeking fame in Los Angeles culture and how easily it is for us as humans to find ourselves becoming those we once criticized when faced with the desire to fit in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=467zlr_0cP4I7hV00

A simple question – why pink? It’s a prominent color in the video and the song’s promotional material.

Pink, to me, marks a very obvious shift from the color that represented my last two albums pretty predominately – black. To me, pink is happy and romantic, and boldly feminine. I’ve wanted to make an upbeat, dreamy, girly, fun, sweet, nostalgic album for such a long time, and I’m so glad to finally be sharing it with the world!

Did you have that Avril Lavigne poster growing up? Or did you have someone different on your bedroom wall?

I wish I had! The posters I had growing up were bands like Relient K, Switchfoot, a group called ZOEgirl I was obsessed with, Jump5, and others I’m forgetting! I also remember making a collage of Hilary Duff photos cut out of teen magazines that hung on the wall for some time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05WroO_0cP4I7hV00
(David O’Donohue)

It’s been five years since your album Love and War. What would you say is the biggest difference between the Fleurie that recorded that and the Fleurie of today?

I would say the Fleurie who made Love and War was in full-on exploration phase. I had no idea if/how/why/when I ever wanted to tour and was solely focused on making music for film and television use. The way that album of seemingly random singles came together is still such a mystery to me! I think I’ve grown into my own visionary skin and now have a big picture vision for my projects and my career as a whole, and the exploring part is more in nailing down specifics in the details. I know what I want to say and how I want to say it, which is a great feeling.

What are your plans for 2022? Will we get a follow-up to 2018’s Portals?

My plans are to play a lot of shows and release a lot of music! So yes, you will.

“Supertropicali” is out now.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

‘The Masked Singer’ Preview: The Skunk Reveals A New Clue With The Time Machine — Watch

The celebrity panelists are still trying to guess the Skunk’s identity. She reveals a brand-new clue with a pager in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘The Masked Singer.’. Who is the Skunk? That is the big question. The Skunk is still in the running to get that Golden Mask trophy as the judges try to decipher her identity. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the October 20 episode of The Masked Singer, a new clue that could be a hint she’s a Dreamgirl!
TV SHOWS
HollywoodLife

Halle Berry Slays In Plunging Gown & Cozies Up To BF Van Hunt At ‘ELLE’ Women In Hollywood

Halle Berry stunned on the carpet at the ‘ELLE Women in Hollywood’ event in a plunging paisley print gown with her dashing boyfriend, Van Hunt, on her arm. Halle Berry, 55, was one of the women honored at ELLE’s “Women In Hollywood” event on October 20 in Los Angeles. The Oscar winner showed up to the event in a black and pink paisley print dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. She also wore gold jewelry and dangling earrings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

‘Honey Girls’ Star Ava Grace Reveals She Admires Co-Star Ashanti’s ‘Confidence’

Ava Grace is a rising star in Hollywood and spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HL about her exciting role in the movie ‘Honey Girls,’ what she learned from Ashanti, and more. The hit Build-A-Bear line is coming to life in the new film Honey Girls. The movie, which is now available on VOD and DVD, follows pop star Fancy G (Ashanti) as she seeks to find the next big thing in music. Ava Grace stars as Charlie, one of the talented young singers that form the Honey Girls trio.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
HollywoodLife

Usher & GF Jenn Goicoechea Take Newborn Son For A Stroll In 1st Pic Since Welcoming Baby

Usher and Jenn Goicoechea stepped out for a family lunch date with newborn son Sire Castrello, who they welcomed at the end of September. About a month after welcoming their son, Usher and girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea stepped out for lunch with newborn Sire Castrello in Los Angeles over the weekend. The “Yeah!” singer, 43, and his partner, 37, grabbed lunch at the Italian restaurant Little Dom’s on Sunday, Oct. 18, their newborn in tow in a stroller.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

How Kourtney Kardashian Feels About Shanna Moakler’s Shady Reaction To Travis Barker Engagement

Following Shanna Moakler’s cryptic post-engagement message, a source tells HollywoodLife exclusively that Kourtney Kardashian is unbothered by negativity. After a longtime friendship and whirlwind romance, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are engaged. Following the news, Travis’ ex-wife Shanna Moakler shared a cryptic message that seemingly shaded the engagement. While it made headlines, a source has revealed to HollywoodLife that Kourtney, 42, is untroubled by any negativity.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ant Anstead Shares A ‘Magical’ Kiss With Renée Zellweger While Visiting Her In New Orleans

Ant Anstead visited girlfriend Renée Zellweger in New Orleans while she filmed ‘The Thing About Pam’ — and graced fans with a photo of the two kissing!. Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger have taken their love to New Orleans. The British TV presenter, 42, paid a visit to his Oscar winner girlfriend, 52, while she filmed her upcoming true crime limited series The Thing About Pam in Louisiana. Ant shared a snapshot with Renée on Instagram on October 18, calling his girlfriend of four months “magical.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bop#Television#Cat#Hl#Grey S Anatomy
HollywoodLife

Lala Kent Spotted Not Wearing Her Engagement Ring As Randall Emmett Split Rumors Swirl

Lala Kent was spotted in Los Angeles without her engagement ring, causing many to wonder if she and fiancé Randall Emmett are going to work things out. Are Lala Kent, 31, and fiancé Randall Emmett, 50, truly headed for splitsville? That’s the suspicion as of late, as Lala was recently spotted out in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Oct. 19 without her engagement ring, reported TMZ. The Vanderpump Rules star apparently wasn’t taking any questions from the outlet about her engagement to the movie producer, bolting out of the Beverly Glen Deli and avoiding inquiries about the status of she and Randall’s relationship.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez Slays Touching First Performance Of ‘Let Somebody Go’ With Coldplay — Watch

Selena Gomez took the stage on ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’ for an emotional performance of ‘Let Somebody Go’ with Coldplay. Selena Gomez, 29, was a very special guest on the October 18 edition of The Late Late Show with James Corden. She wowed in an off-the-shoulder black dress for her performance with Coldplay. Selena and the band sang a beautiful rendition of their new collaboration “Let Somebody Go,” their first time singing the tune live. The song is from Coldplay’s latest album Music of the Spheres.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck Bonds With Daughter Seraphina, 12, As He Picks Her Up From The Airport — Photos

Ben Affleck was a doting dad as he arrived at Hollywood Burbank Airport to pick up daughter Seraphina, who flew into L.A. Ben Affleck reunited with his 12-year-old daughter, Seraphina Affleck, at an airport in Los Angeles on Sunday, October 16. The actor, 49, was photographed at Hollywood Burbank Airport walking side-by-side with his middle child, who had just flown into Southern California from an unknown destination. Ben was dressed in a brown jacket and T-shirt, beige jeans, and brown shoes, and he also had on black sunglasses and a protective black face mask that covered his nose and mouth.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Kellan Lutz & Ashley Greene Recreate ‘Twilight’ Baseball Scene As They Reunite 13 Years Later — Watch

The ‘Twilight’ alums stepped back out on the baseball field for an epic callback to the Cullen siblings’ scene from the 2008 film in a new video. The Cullen siblings are together again! Kellan Lutz and Ashley Greene, who played brother-sister duo Emmett and Alice Cullen in Twilight, reunited for a new parody video created by Matt Cutshall that shows the pair recreating one of their most iconic scenes in the original vampire movie, that being the infamous baseball game that Kristen Stewart‘s Bella Swann and Robert Pattinson‘s Edward Cullen also participate in. Watch the full video, titled “Emo’s Not Dead,” HERE.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez Debuts Sleek New Bob Hairstyle On TikTok — See Her Look Before & After

Selena Gomez showed off a chic new style in a recent TikTok video while promoting the finale to her hit show ‘Only Murders in the Building.’ Check out the fresh chop here!. Selena Gomez just debuted a brand new ‘do! The 29-year-old singer took to TikTok on Monday, Oct. 18 to show off her new locks which were chopped into a sleek bob. Selena, who previously wore her dark tresses long, shared the shorter style with fans while promoting a virtual watch party for the finale episode of her hit Hulu show, Only Murders in the Building, also starring Steve Martin, 76, and Martin Short, 71.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jack Rogan: 5 Things To Know About The Talented 18-Year-Old Singer On ‘The Voice’

Jack Rogan is one to watch this season on ‘The Voice.’ He already wowed the coaches with his ‘House of the Rising Sun’ audition. Jack’s only 18 years old!. Jack Rogan is just a teenager, but he’s got a voice far beyond his years. His blind audition already has over 1 million views, and he’ll be returning to The Voice stage for his Battle Round performance with Sabrina Dias. If he wins his Battle Round, he’ll move on to the Knockouts.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Trevor Jones: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Millionaire Matchmaker’ Contestant Dead At 34

The reality show contestant died from an issue related to a genetic blood disorder on October 9, and his family has set up a GoFundMe to help his wife and daughter. Trevor Jones sadly died on October 9 at age 34, according to TMZ. The Millionaire Matchmaker contestant’s passing was caused by an event related to his Vascular Ehlers Danlos Syndrome event. Symptoms for Vascular Ehlers Danlos Syndrome include ” thin, translucent skin; easy bruising; characteristic facial appearance; and fragile arteries, muscles and internal organs,” according to the National Institutes of Health. Trevor was most famous for his reality TV appearances, but he accomplished much throughout his life. His family set up a GoFundMe page to help provide for his wife and daughter after his sudden and unexpected death. Find out more about the reality TV star here.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tom Holland Gushes Over Girlfriend Zendaya After ‘Dune’ Red Carpet — See Flirty Comment

Tom Holland just shared an adorable message for his girlfriend, Zendaya, after she stunned on the ‘Dune’ red carpet. See what he had to say about his sweetheart!. Following the Dune movie premiere in London, Tom Holland, 25, shared a sweet and simple tribute to his love, Zendaya, 25, on Instagram. “Dune 😍” the actor captioned his post, which showed Zendaya looking sultry and stylish in a black-and-white shot from the movie’s UK debut which took place on Monday, Oct. 18. Although Tom’s post didn’t share any details about the forthcoming sci-fi flick, it did get attention special fan — his girlfriend Zendaya, who simply commented on the post with an emotional, watery-eyed emoji showing her appreciation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Eros: 5 Things To Know About The Superhero Harry Styles Is Reportedly Playing In ‘Eternals’

Eros is a Marvel character you may need to keep your eye on. Here are 5 key things to know about the superhero Harry Styles might be playing in ‘Eternals.’. Marvel fans are very curious to know if Harry Styles is coming to the MCU. The “Watermelon Sugar” singer is reportedly playing Eros in the upcoming movie Eternals, according to Variety. HollywoodLife has reached out to Disney and Harry’s team for comment.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
85K+
Followers
10K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy