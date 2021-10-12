CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jesse Metcalfe Joins Dennis Quaid, Heather Graham in Faith-Based Drama 'On a Wing and a Prayer' (EXCLUSIVE)

By Angelique Jackson
New Haven Register
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBased on a true story, Quaid stars as Doug White, who’s forced to fly a plane after the pilot dies unexpectedly mid-flight. The movie is the latest production from MGM’s Lightworkers — the company, founded by Roma Downey and Mark Burnett, is behind “The Bible” miniseries and MGM and Paramount’s contemporary “Ben-Hur” adaptation. Downey will produce the movie alongside Autumn Bailey-Ford, with Burnett serving as an executive producer. Directed by Sean McNamara from a screenplay by Brian Egeston, “On a Wing and a Prayer” is currently in production and slated for release on Aug. 31, 2022.

www.nhregister.com

