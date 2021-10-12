Jesse Metcalfe Joins Dennis Quaid, Heather Graham in Faith-Based Drama 'On a Wing and a Prayer' (EXCLUSIVE)

The series is based on the book of the same name by Lisa Taddeo. It is described as a portrayal of American female desire, in which three women are on a crash course to radically overturn their lives. There is Sloane (DeWanda Wise), a glamorous entrepreneur in a committed open marriage until two sexy new strangers threaten their aspirational love story, and Maggie, a North Dakota student who weathers an intense storm after accusing her married English teacher of an inappropriate relationship. There is Lina (Betty Gilpin), a homemaker in Indiana who, after a decade in a passionless marriage, embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life. Gia (Shailene Woodley) is a writer grieving the loss of her family, persuades each of these three spectacular “ordinary” women to tell her their stories, and her relationships with them change the course of her life forever.

