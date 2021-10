The most significant change Chevrolet made with the Chevy C8 Corvette was moving the engine from in front of the passenger seat to behind it. This new mid-engine design has been considered a revolutionary game-changer and has received a lot of hype. While the power and performance are what you would expect from Corvette, other aspects of the C8 are not great. Corvette has had difficulty meeting production demands, and critics have noted that the C8 tends to understeer, and the brake-by-wire system does not provide as much feedback as other performance-based cars. Additionally, trunk space is limited due to the new engine location and does not measure up to previous generations, like the C7.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO