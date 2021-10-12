Media Outlets Forbidden from Identifying Recently Released Drug Cartel Ex-Boss as Plaintiff in Privacy Lawsuit

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Federal prosecutors and local law enforcement have charged 18 people with trafficking fentanyl and other narcotics in San Francisco’s Tenderloin District, fueling the gun violence in the area and accidental drug overdose deaths, authorities announced Tuesday. Among those charged are eight people who face federal charges of participating in two separate drug trafficking conspiracies based in the Tenderloin. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California said in a press release the two organizations are alleged to have supplied the Tenderloin with “copious amounts of narcotics, including several varieties of fentanyl.” According to both federal...

