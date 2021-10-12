CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Media Outlets Forbidden from Identifying Recently Released Drug Cartel Ex-Boss as Plaintiff in Privacy Lawsuit

By Eugene Volokh
 7 days ago

I just learned about the order, which was entered in federal court for the Northern District of California in Oct. 2020 (Doe v. Google, Inc.):. The Court orders that Plaintiff may proceed under a pseudonym[ and] that Defendants are prohibited from disclosing Plaintiff's identity to any third party unless such disclosure is necessary to defend against this action (and if so, with a protective order).

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

