Indiana volleyball will face No. 9 Nebraska and No. 12 Minnesota this week as the third and fourth consecutive matches on the road. Indiana will take on Nebraska at 9 p.m. Wednesday night in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Cornhuskers are currently 6-0 in conference play and 12-3 overall. Indiana will play Minnesota at 3 p.m. Sunday in Minneapolis. The Golden Gophers are 4-2 in conference play and 9-5 overall.