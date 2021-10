Grace Hetterscheidt is a current graduate student in the MBA program working as a graduate assistant in the Academic Affairs office. My name is Grace Hetterscheidt and I am a graduate student here at Niagara University, studying Global Business and Supply Chain Management. I also attended here for my undergraduate bachelor’s degree as a student athlete and was captain of the volleyball team while pursuing a major in business marketing. While being a student athlete for the past 13 years, I have become comfortable with balancing academics and athletics. This year is a little different because of what used to be my job as an athlete to balance with my school work, is now changed to balancing my graduate assistant job with my workload. Managing the two have many similarities in that they both require staying organized and on top of major assignments and tasks. There are also always new things to be learned and questions to be asked!

COLLEGES ・ 4 DAYS AGO