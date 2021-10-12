CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
State requires public school campuses to provide free menstrual products

By Janis Mara, Bay City News
 7 days ago
Public schools and colleges in California must provide free menstrual products in their restrooms starting in the 2022-23 school year under a bill signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom this week. The bill, authored by Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens), expands her 2017 law requiring low-income schools in areas...

Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.

 http://www.baycitynews.com/

