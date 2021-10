(OLNEY/NEWTON) The American Red Cross continues to experience an emergency blood and platelet shortage that has caused the blood supply to drop to the lowest post-summer level in the past six years. With less than a day’s supply of certain blood types in recent weeks, the Red Cross asks donors of all blood types, especially type O, to make plans or appointments to give blood or platelets as soon as possible. Fall is typically a time when the blood supply rebounds from summer blood shortages, but a surge in COVID-19 cases across the Midwest has contributed to the lowest donor turnout in years past. Here’s the list of area upcoming blood drives :

CHARITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO