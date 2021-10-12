Adelphi Quarter wrapping up as other developments getting started on Long Street (slideshow)

Work is wrapping up on 167 Chrystie Street, a 16-story residential building on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. Designed by ODA Architects and developed by Be-Aviv and Nexus Building Development Group, Inc., the 77,000-square-foot, 170-foot-tall structure will yield 78 units, averaging 680 square feet apiece, as well as 4,600 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Danya Cebus Construction LLC is the general contractor for the project, which is being built between Rivington Street to the north and Delancey Street to the south, and Sara D. Roosevelt Park across Chrystie Street to the east.
