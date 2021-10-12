Colin Kaepernick Reflects on the Challenges He’s Faced in First Trailer for ‘Colin in Black and White’

On Tuesday (October 12th) video streaming service Netflix released the official trailer of Colin Kaepernick’s docu-series Colin in Black and White.

According to its IMDb, Colin in Black and White explores Colin Kaepernick’s high school and the experiences that led him to become an activist. Netflix’s description reads, “From Colin Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay, Colin In Black and White shows the coming of age story of a kid who just wanted to play ball, but was destined for much more.”

Starring in the Colin Kaepernick six-part docuseries is Jaden Michael as Young Colin. Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker are playing the role of Kaepernick’s parents. Kaepernick himself is also appearing in the series as the narrator. “Since the day I was born, my passion, my love, was being a quarterback. But what you start out as, is not necessarily what you become,” Kaepernick states in the trailer.

Kaepernick co-created the series with Ava DuVernay, who is known for her work in Middle of Nowhere, 13, and Selma. Colin in Black and White is now set to premiere on October 29th through Netflix.

Colin Kaepernick Opens Up About Memorir & Wanting to Return to the NFL

During a February 2020 interview with USA Today, Colin Kaepernick opened up about his protesting and memoir. “I learned early on that in fighting against systemic oppression, dehumanization and colonization. Who controls the narrative shapes the reality of how the world views society. It controls who’s loved, who’s hated, who’s degraded, and who’s celebrated.”

While also discussing his reasoning for kneeling during the National Anthem, Colin Kaepernick stated he has had a lot of questions surrounding what got him to the point of actually protesting. “Why did I do it? Why did I do it at that moment [and] why wasn’t it earlier in my career? A lot of questions surrounding what led me to that point.”

Colin Kaepernick then said everything that happened led to him wanting to share the story and to give others insight. “So I think there’s a lot of interest around it, but time will tell.”

While also discussing his interest in returning to the NFL, Colin Kaepernick said his desire to play football is still there. “I still train five days a week. I’m ready to go, I’m ready for a phone call, tryout, workout at any point in time.”

Colin Kaepernick also revealed that he’s waiting on the owners and their partners to stop running from the situation. “So I hope I get a call this offseason. I’ll be looking forward to it.”

In regards to what he’s doing until that call, Colin Kaepernick added he’s focus is on books. I’ve had an interest in black literature. The Autobiography of Malcolm X was a book that changed my life. So much that every Know Your Rights camp. Black literally was something that was key to developing my own thoughts and ideas.”