NFL

Colin Kaepernick Reflects on the Challenges He’s Faced in First Trailer for ‘Colin in Black and White’

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 7 days ago
On Tuesday (October 12th) video streaming service Netflix released the official trailer of Colin Kaepernick’s docu-series Colin in Black and White.

According to its IMDb, Colin in Black and White explores Colin Kaepernick’s high school and the experiences that led him to become an activist. Netflix’s description reads, “From Colin Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay, Colin In Black and White shows the coming of age story of a kid who just wanted to play ball, but was destined for much more.”

Starring in the Colin Kaepernick six-part docuseries is Jaden Michael as Young Colin. Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker are playing the role of Kaepernick’s parents. Kaepernick himself is also appearing in the series as the narrator. “Since the day I was born, my passion, my love, was being a quarterback. But what you start out as, is not necessarily what you become,” Kaepernick states in the trailer.

Kaepernick co-created the series with Ava DuVernay, who is known for her work in Middle of Nowhere, 13, and Selma. Colin in Black and White is now set to premiere on October 29th through Netflix.

Colin Kaepernick Opens Up About Memorir & Wanting to Return to the NFL

During a February 2020 interview with USA Today, Colin Kaepernick opened up about his protesting and memoir. “I learned early on that in fighting against systemic oppression, dehumanization and colonization. Who controls the narrative shapes the reality of how the world views society. It controls who’s loved, who’s hated, who’s degraded, and who’s celebrated.”

While also discussing his reasoning for kneeling during the National Anthem, Colin Kaepernick stated he has had a lot of questions surrounding what got him to the point of actually protesting. “Why did I do it? Why did I do it at that moment [and] why wasn’t it earlier in my career? A lot of questions surrounding what led me to that point.”

Colin Kaepernick then said everything that happened led to him wanting to share the story and to give others insight. “So I think there’s a lot of interest around it, but time will tell.”

While also discussing his interest in returning to the NFL, Colin Kaepernick said his desire to play football is still there. “I still train five days a week. I’m ready to go, I’m ready for a phone call, tryout, workout at any point in time.”

Colin Kaepernick also revealed that he’s waiting on the owners and their partners to stop running from the situation. “So I hope I get a call this offseason. I’ll be looking forward to it.”

In regards to what he’s doing until that call, Colin Kaepernick added he’s focus is on books. I’ve had an interest in black literature. The Autobiography of Malcolm X was a book that changed my life. So much that every Know Your Rights camp. Black literally was something that was key to developing my own thoughts and ideas.”

Outsider.com

'NCIS' Airs First Episode Without Gibbs and Fans Aren't Sure What To Think

Mark Harmon’s 18-year run as “NCIS” stud Leroy Gibbs is over, and fans seem happy but torn by the actor’s low-key exit. Harmon told CBS he wanted to go out quietly, and he earned that right. He’s got his “sense of peace,” and he’s come a long way since 2003. I mean, what’s going to happen to all those Simpsons fans when Fox pulls the plug on that 33-season show?
TV SERIES
Popculture

Colin Kaepernick Shares Big Update on NFL Comeback

Colin Kaepernick has a lot of projects going on including his new Netflix series that will premiere at the end of this month. But the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is ready to get back into the NFL despite being away from the league for five years. Kaepernick recently spoke to Ebony about his career and said he's still training for an NFL comeback.
NFL
Person
Nick Offerman
Person
Ava Duvernay
Person
Mary Louise Parker
Person
Colin Kaepernick
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Colin Kaepernick News

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played professional football in five years, but the 33-year-old quarterback isn’t giving up yet. The former NFL quarterback revealed in a new interview with EBONY magazine that he’s still training as hard as ever, hoping a team will sign him. Kaepernick last played in the NFL in...
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

Colin Kaepernick on the Impact of His Netflix Biopic Series, Acting and Whether He'd Return to the NFL

Colin Kaepernick discussed his upcoming Netflix scripted series and its appeal to different audiences, and if he still wants to play for an NFL team in an interview with Ebony released Wednesday.  As the cover star of the magazine’s November issue, Kaepernick spoke with The View’s Sunny Hostin as well as Aicha Sacko and Elsabet Franklin, two Lower Eastside Girls Club members who also graduated from Kaepernick’s nonprofit called Know Your Rights Camp. The organization works to support Black and Brown communities through youth-empowerment camps. The KYRC is one of the many projects he is working on, including his biopic series.  Speaking about...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Jon Gruden, Bruce Allen's Anti-Colin Kaepernick Emails Revealed in Dan Snyder Filing

In the deluge of racist, sexist and anti-gay emails sent from former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden to former Washington Football Team executive Bruce Allen, Gruden and Allen also criticized Colin Kaepernick's protests against police brutality. "They suspend people for taking amino acids they should cut this f--k," Gruden...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Colin Kaepernick still determined to beat NFL's blackball

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since 2016. But, he isn’t giving up his dreams of being in the league again. The former San Francisco 49ers QB has been training night and day in case a team comes calling again. In fact, Kap is working almost around the clock to get his body and skills right. Per TMZ Sports:
NFL
Parade

From NFL QB to A-List Activist, Here's What We Know About Colin Kaepernick's Netflix Series, Colin in Black and White

Colin Kaepernick is known for famously taking a knee during the National Anthem to protest police brutality at NFL games—a controversial decision that has put the quarterback’s athletic ambitions on hold for years. But, as Netflix notes, “You don’t know Kaepernick until you know Colin.” Well, thanks to Colin in Black & White, the streamer’s new, dramatized limited series about the 33-year-old’s sometimes troubled upbringing, now you will. The former footballer is sharing his story in the new series he co-created with acclaimed filmmaker Ava DuVernay.
NFL
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Sports
citywatchla.com

A Conspiracy of Whiteness: Did an ESPN Insider's Email Inadvertently Reveal How the NFL Blackballed Colin Kaepernick?

But it’s really about the NFL. According to the Los Angeles Times, during the 2011 NFL lockout, Schefter sent Allen a draft of a story he was writing about details of negotiations (the same lockout where Gruden used racist slurs to describe NFL Players Association Executive Director DeMaurice Smith). Unbeknownst to anyone, Allen had become an anonymous source for Schefter’s reporting on the negotiations between the majority-Black NFLPA and the NFL’s 100 percent white owners (Several months later, Shahid Khan would become the first non-white owner of an NFL franchise).
NFL
HollywoodLife

Why Colin Kaepernick's Chances At Returning To NFL Are 'Nonexistent' As He Trains To Come Back

Colin Kaepernick wants to return to the NFL after kneeling during the national anthem in 2016, but the league may not welcome him back. Colin Kaepernick, 33, may feel ready to get back on the football field after a long absence from the NFL. But a source within the league EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the likelihood of that happening is “nonexistent.” Although the athlete discussed “making sure” he’s “prepared to take a team to the Super Bowl again,” five years after he played in an NFL game in a new interview with Ebony, sources close to the NFL have a different opinion.
NFL
Literary Hub

Colin Kaepernick on the Link Between Abolition and Black Liberation

In the wake of the state-sanctioned lynchings of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and countless others, the United States has been forced to grapple with not only the devastation of police terrorism, but also the institutions that constitute, enhance, and expand the carceral state. In response, movements that demand the defunding of the police have spread across the country with no signs of stopping.
NFL
thisis50.com

Colin in Black and White | Official Trailer | Netflix

What you know isn’t the entire story. From Colin Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay, Colin In Black and White shows the coming of age story of a kid who just wanted to play ball, but was destined for much more. Jaden Michael stars as young Colin Kaepernick in this six-part series about the athlete turned activist’s high school years. Colin In Black and White premieres October 29, only on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/ColinInBlacka…
NFL
showbizjunkies.com

'Colin in Black and White' Official Trailer and New Limited Series Poster

The official trailer for Netflix’s Colin in Black and White limited series opens with Colin Kaepernick declaring he’s always wanted to be a quarterback. “But what you start out as is not necessarily what you become,” says the activist and former NFL QB. Kaepernick and Oscar-nominated filmmaker Ava DuVernay met...
NFL
