CHENEY, Wash. – Following a weekend on the road, the Eastern Washington University women's soccer team returns home for two Big Sky Conference matches beginning with Northern Colorado this Friday, Oct. 15 at 3 p.m. Pacific time at the EWU Soccer Field in Cheney, Wash. Two days later, the Eagles welcome Montana to the EWU Soccer Field on Oct. 17 for a 1 p.m. PT kick off.