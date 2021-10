After a recent discussion about possible failures in the sewer system, the city council indicated that they will raise sanitary sewer rates before the end of the year. They need money for necessary infrastructure maintenance after several revenue projections fell short. According to one of their advisors, Moab City is facing a ‘double whammy’ of higher costs and lower revenues. Plus, our radio partners report on a new program trying to capitalize on a high-end real estate market through investments in affordable housing projects.

MOAB, UT ・ 5 DAYS AGO