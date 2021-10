Good morning and welcome to your Morning Matters. It’s Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, and the nice folks at the AAA are warning us this is not just leaf and mouse season, but also deer collision season. "The number of deer-vehicle collisions increases during October, peaking in November and December," the AAA says. The reason you have to be careful? Since 2016, Ohio State Highway Patrol data shows, there have been more than 100,000 deer-related crashes across the state.

OHIO STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO